Your Party reveals new name after months of indecision and confusion

Your Party has finally decided on its formal name as its founding conference comes to a close after months of confusion and indecision.

Co-founder Jeremy Corbyn announced that the party would continue to be called Your Party as he read out the result of a ballot. Members were told to choose between Your Party, Our Party, Popular Alliance and For The Many.

“So on every doorstep you can go up, they say ‘who are you?’, you say it’s Your Party,” Mr Corbyn told delegates as he made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

The party name is one of many indecisions finally being rectified after months of public disputes between Mr Corbyn and co-founder Zarah Sultana. Just yesterday, Ms Sultana criticised the fact that one of her suggestions for a party name hadn’t been included as a voting option for members.

She said: “Interestingly, I also supported the ‘Left Party’ as being one of the names for the party that I supported, and that hasn’t also been included as an option for members, which actually is an undemocratic move.”

A party spokesperson said it was “Your Party all along”.

They added: “Our permanent name reflects what our party and our conference is all about: a radically democratic movement seeking a radical transfer of wealth and power from the few to the many. This weekend was a festival of democracy, breaking with the Westminster mould of top-down politics. That's what we'll be offering to voters across the country: a genuinely new kind of politics."

Hours prior to picking a name, the conference voted that the party would be led by its members, rather than an individual leader.

The conference voted 51.6 per cent in favour of being led by a committee of members. It was seen by many as a major setback for Mr Corbyn, who had previously expressed he backed the “sole leader” model and would stand for the position.

open image in gallery Jeremy Corbyn had backed Your Party having a single leader but members opted for a collective model ( PA )

Ms Sultana, who had backed collective leadership, told conference attendees: “Some will say that the decision to adopt the collective leadership model is a win for me.

“It is not. It is your win. It is you, the members who have won.”

The party constitution was approved by a margin of 90 per cent to 10 per cent, while the political statement was approved by a margin of 93 per cent to 7 per cent.

In a separate vote, the conference agreed to allow members of other parties to join Your Party where they were found to “align with the party’s values”. This followed a row over the expulsion of a number of members on the eve of the conference on the grounds that they were also members of the Socialist Workers Party.

Ms Sultana boycotted day one of the conference in Liverpool after one of her supporters, Kingston councillor James Giles, was claimed to have been denied entry.

A spokesperson for Ms Sultana said: “Zarah met members outside the conference and condemned the recent expulsions. This witch hunt is indefensible. We must build a party that welcomes all socialists. She will not be entering the conference hall today [Saturday].”

open image in gallery Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana during the Your Party founding conference on Sunday ( PA )

But Your Party hit back, denying claims of a “purge” of members, saying those expelled had broken “clearly stated membership rules”.

Ms Sultana’s criticism came just hours after Mr Corbyn had insisted the party had found unity and he had sent a message of “support and solidarity” to a rally his co-leader had held on Friday night.

In his speech to party members in Liverpool on Saturday, he said: “As a party, we’ve got to come together and be united because division and disunity will not serve the interests of the people that we want to represent. So that’s the basis on which we launch the party now.”

Ms Sultana apologised for “hiccups” in the foundation of Your Party in a speech on the final day of the conference, accepting that some of it was her “fault”.

She told the Your Party conference: “You may have noticed that the process of starting up this party has had some hiccups.

open image in gallery Zarah Sultana said she would not enter the conference venue on Saturday ( PA )

“Some of that is my fault, and for that I am sorry,” she added. “But I want you to know that my aim from the very start has been to ensure that this party is led by you, the members, and not MPs.”

She continued: “We have to get better at working with each other.

“We have to ensure that the best cure against any culture of backroom deals is people power and that’s why I’ve been fighting for maximum member democracy.”