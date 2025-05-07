Red Wall MPs demand Starmer ‘acts now’ to reverse winter fuel cuts as backlash grows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has been urged by his own MPs to “act now” to reverse the cut to winter fuel payments as backlash over the move grows.

There has been growing public anger over the policy after Labour suffered a disastrous result at last week’s local elections, which saw Reform pick up 10 councils and more than 600 seats.

The Red Wall group of Labour MPs, made up of around 45 MPs from Red Wall constituencies, warned that Sir Keir’s response that he would "go further and faster" in delivering his plans had "fallen on deaf ears".

They warned that voters across the UK had told the Labour Party “loudly and clearly that we have not met their expectations".

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer is coming under increasing pressure from his own party (Henry Nicholls/PA) ( PA Wire )

"Responding to the issues raised by our constituents, including on winter fuel, isn't weak it takes us to a position of strength," a statement added, urging the prime minister to “break the disconnect between Westminster and the Red Wall areas”.

The Red Wall is made up of areas in the Midlands and Northern England which have typically supported the Labour Party.

On Tuesday, the prime minister acknowledged his government needed to “explain the decisions that we’ve taken” after a “disappointing” set of election results, but his press secretary said the government will not be “blown off course”.

While there were reports the government was considering whether to increase the £11,500 threshold over which pensioners are no longer eligible for the allowance, the prime minister’s official spokesperson ruled out such a move - saying there will “not be a change to the government’s policy”.

The spokesperson added that the decision “was one that we had to take to ensure economic stability and repair the public finances following the £22bn black hole left by the previous government”.

But there is mounting pressure from within his own party - and from the opposition benches - for Downing Street to U-turn on the issue.

Veteran Labour MP Diane Abbott urged the government to restore the winter fuel allowance in full, saying a review of the policy alone wouldn’t be enough for pensioners, nor would it be enough to “restore Labour’s battered reputation”.

Meanwhile, Labour peer and Welsh first minister Eluned Morgan warned she is “losing patience” with UK Labour, urging the government to have a rethink.

And former transport secretary Louise Haigh said Labour’s “unpopular decisions are overshadowing the good ones”, calling for the party to explore a wealth tax to win back voters following Reform UK’s success in the local elections.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, the MP for Sheffield Heeley said: “I don’t think we can underestimate how catastrophic those results were last week for the Labour Party… people don’t really feel that we’re taking the action to address the issues that matter, whether that be on the cost of living, the public services or on the economy more widely, and that’s very frustrating.

“I think the unpopular decisions are overshadowing the good ones. I think this Labour government has a lot to offer, whether it be the Employment Rights Bill, the increase in the minimum wage, the massive investment in our NHS, but people have heard the winter fuel allowance and the welfare cuts overwhelmingly.”

Labour MP for Leeds West, Richard Burgon, told Times Radio Labour cannot be "stubborn" on winter fuel payments, saying the policy was both “deeply unpopular” and wrong.

"If the government wants to show that it actually gets it, in the words of the prime minister, then the government must fully reinstate the winter fuel allowance, not just tinker around the edges. And we can't be dragged, kicking and screaming, into rethinking on this policy", he said.

open image in gallery Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and Louise Haigh (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper also piled in, saying the government’s refusal to change course was “a completely tone deaf” response to the local elections.

“The public are rightly furious at the government’s decision to rip vital support from millions of the most vulnerable, yet ministers simply are not listening”, she said.

“From winter fuel payments to the family farm tax, this government has turned a blind eye to millions of people who can feel the damage that these half-baked polices are doing. It is time to change course.”

It comes as new polling from The Times and Sky News - conducted by YouGov - put Reform UK at its highest recorded vote share, sitting seven points ahead of Labour.

Nigel Farage’s party was on 29 points, while Labour was on 22. Lagging behind were the Tories on just 17 points, while the Liberal Democrats were on 16.

The decision last July to restrict the winter fuel payment to the poorest pensioners was intended to save around £1.5bn a year, with more than nine million people who would have previously been eligible losing out.

But Cabinet ministers acknowledged the winter fuel payment decision had hit the party at the ballot box.

Asked whether the cut had been part of Labour’s poor electoral performance, business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “I think that has been a feature. I think the prime minister himself has said that and we’re not sugar-coating those results, they’re very challenging for us.”

The government has been contacted for comment.