Pensioners ‘missing meals’ after Labour’s winter fuel payment changes

Thousands of pensioners are missing meals, cutting back on essentials and feeling more cold at home this winter following the government’s changes to the winter fuel payment, a damning new survey has found.

Research conducted by trade union Unite has found that over two-thirds of its retired members have had to turn down the heating this year, while a third are taking fewer baths and showers.

In the poll over over around 6,000 retirees, 63 per cent said that they had felt cold more often this winter compared to previous years, with 16 per cent saying they have even had to cut back on meals.

Unite representatives say the results show that Labour’s changes to the cold weather benefit were misguided. Members of the union are dropping a banner from Westminster Bridge calling on the government to reverse the cuts and reinstate the payment for millions of pensioners.

open image in gallery Around 9.4 million pensioners are estimated to have lost the winter fuel payment following Labour’s changes ( Getty Images )

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our survey shows that pensioners are suffering real-life effects of this needless cut to winter fuel allowance. They are shivering at home, having to go without bathing or without meals. Retirees should be able to live with dignity after a lifetime of work.

“Instead of picking the pocket of pensioners, the government should be looking at a wealth tax that targets the very richest in society.”

Rachel Reeves revealed the change amongst several cost-cutting measures in July last year, designed to plug the £22bn “black hole” in public finances which Labour says was concealed by the previous government.

Following the changes, the winter fuel payment is now only sent to those in receipt of pension credit, rather than all pensioners as in previous years. Research from older people’s charity Age UK found that around 2 million people were likely to miss out, despite being in need, due to a lack of awareness and the income threshold being too low.

Unite has been a vocal opponent of the changes since they were introduced, seeking a judicial review of the policy in November in an attempt to see it overturned.

Earlier this month, The Independent revealed that tens of thousands of pensioners still are still facing waits until the Spring to receive their payments.

The average wait for a new claim to be processed grew to around 100 days at the start of December, as the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) continues to grapple with record demand.

A government spokesperson said: “We do not want to see anyone suffering this winter, which is why we have continued the Warm Home Discount and extended the Household Support Fund which will help with the cost of food, heating and bills.

“We are committed to supporting pensioners – with millions set to see their state pension rise by up to £1,900 this parliament through our commitment to the Triple Lock.

“In addition, in November Energy UK, in collaboration with the Government, published a Winter 2024 Commitment which promises £500m of industry support to billpayers this winter.”