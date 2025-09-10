Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A number of MPs are wearing sheaves of wheat on their lapels in the House of Commons during PMQs.

The wheat sheaf pin badges are worn in support of Back British Farming Day, which falls on 10 September this year.

Organised by the National Farmers’ Union for England and Wales (NFU), the event is aimed at celebrating the British food and farming sector and encouraging politicians to ensure it is prioritised.

Launched back in 2016, the day provides an opportunity for politicians and the public to show their support for farmers and growers in feeding the nation and caring for the UK countryside.

open image in gallery Lindsay Hoyle wore a wheat sheaf pin badge during PMQs ( ParliamentLive )

Now in its tenth year, activity over the day aims to highlight to the government the importance of agriculture to communities and the economy.

The NFU again holds its annual reception in Westminster on Wednesday, with MPs and Peers able to drop in.

And in previous years, the union has asked supportive MPs to wear a wheat sheaf pin badge during PMQs.

open image in gallery The wheat sheaf pin badges are worn in support of Back British Farming Day, which falls on 10 September this year. ( parliamentlive.tv )

Prime minister Keir Starmer did not wear the decoration, and neither did chancellor Rachel Reeves, nor Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch.

However, Sir Keir has worn the badge on his lapel in previous years.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was among those sporting the decoration in the Commons on Wednesday, as well as MPs Ruth Jones, Josh Newbury, David Pinto Duschinsky and Dr Al Pinkerton.

open image in gallery Dr Al Pinkerton was among the MPs sporting the decoration on Wednesday ( parliamentlive.tv )

Sir Keir faced PMQs as pressure grows over his backing of Peter Mandelson amid revelations about his relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Asked by Ms Badenoch if he still had confidence in the Labour grandee as Britain’s ambassador to the US, the prime minister said: “I have confidence in him and he’s playing an important role in the UK-US relationship.”

Sir Keir also faced criticism over his upcoming meeting with Israeli president Isaac Herzog this afternoon, after he condemned Israeli strikes on Qatar and Russia for violating Polish airspace.