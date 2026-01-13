Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has admitted the government should try to “get it right first time”, amid criticism prompted by a series of recent U-turns.

The health secretary defended the government’s record on policy climbdowns, insisting feedback was the “breakfast of champions”.

However, when asked whether U-turns were impeding progress, Mr Streeting said the government’s “new year’s resolution” should be to avoid getting it wrong in the first place.

It comes after The Independent revealed Rachel Reeves is set to U-turn on plans to scrap business-rate relief for the hospitality industry, following backlash from pubs across the country.

The health secretary defended the government's record on policy climbdown, insisting feedback was the "breakfast of champions"

Speaking during an appearance at the Institute for Government conference in central London, Mr Streeting told delegates: “Feedback is the breakfast of champions.

“We love to hear it and if people think we’re getting it wrong – and we think that they’re right – far better to do the right thing rather than to spare one’s political blushes.”

He added: “In the NHS, we have an initiative called GIRFT – ‘get it right first time’.

“That should be our new year’s resolution for 2026 – let’s try and get it right first time.”

The government faced mounting pressure from the struggling hospitality sector ahead of its U-turn last week.

The move is the latest in a series of U-turns from the government, which has also backed down on major welfare reforms due to pressure from backbenchers, and has partially scaled back inheritance tax on farms.

Ms Reeves also had to back down on her plan to cancel winter fuel payments to around 10 million pensioner households, and had to drop plans to raise income tax in the Budget, which would have broken Labour’s manifesto pledge.

It comes after The Independent revealed Rachel Reeves is set to U-turn on plans to scrap business-rate relief for the hospitality industry, following backlash from pubs across the country

Mr Streeting also warned that “excuses culture” was doing “no favours” for the centre left, as he said people being told to wait to access public services were also suffering due to inequalities built into the system.

“Failure to address these challenges is creating a national mood of cynicism and pessimism, but the most corrosive sense of all is fatalism, the idea that things can’t change,” he said.

“However much joy we continue to take in the simple pleasures of home, family and community, we’re losing faith in our collective ability to do big things.

“The right encourage this argument. They’re rolling the pitch to come in with a chainsaw and tear up public services entirely.

“Bafflingly, some on my own side of the political divide have begun to parrot the same argument. They complain about the Civil Service… This excuses culture does the centre left no favours.

“If we tell the public that we can’t make anything work, then why on earth would they vote to keep us in charge?”

On the NHS, Mr Streeting said progress was being made but there was still much more to do.

On the NHS, Mr Streeting said progress was being made but there was still much more to do

“On our best days, there will still have been patients on trolleys in corridors being treated in conditions that fall short of my ambitions and expectations for our health service,” he said.

Mr Streeting said he never forgets that “the British state is like a shopping trolley with a slightly wonky front wheel that will always orientate to the status quo unless it is steered in the right direction”.

Arguing that reform was needed, the health secretary said the state is inefficient at a time when resources are limited.

“People are paying more in tax, but getting a poorer service in return,” he said.

The Cabinet minister said “our fortunes are in our hands”, adding it is “precisely because we on the centre left believe in the power of the state to transform people’s lives that we are best placed to change it”.

He added: “Where there aren’t levers, we build them, where there are barriers, we bulldoze them.

“If people in charge aren’t up to the job, we replace them with the best and the brightest.”