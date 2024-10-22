Streeting fiance’s £100,000 Labour HQ job sparks new cronyism row for Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The health secretary Wes Streeting’s partner has reportedly been appointed to a senior role at Labour headquarters, which will see him earn over £100,000 each year.

Joe Dancey is set to become to party’s new executive director of policy and communications, a role that is second only to the general secretary, and will see him attempt to solidify Sir Keir Starmer’s majority for the next five years.

The move is likely to provoke further commentary and criticism of the internal politics at Downing Street, which has seen a number of positions filled by those with family links to the party’s leading figures.

Sir Keir Starmer has faced commentary around the staffing of top jobs at Downing Street and Labour HQ (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

Prior to his new role, Dancey had worked as a former government special adviser for New Labour ministers Baroness Amons and Lord Mandelson, before moving on to run Lord Coe’s office during the 2012 Olympics.

He went on to establish and run Endeavour Advisory, a communications and political consultancy, and stood as a candidate in Stockton West during the July elections, which he lost to the Conservative MP Matt Vickers.

The 48-year-old has long been involved with the Labour party and has been engaged to Mr Streeting since 2022.

According to The Times, while his role has been well-received among party members, others have privately questioned his relevant experience. His role was advertised as being responsible for “strategy leadership and oversight” which will include their media and policy work.

He joins a number of familial connections who have secured places in Labour’s top ranks, including the party’s chairwoman Ellie Reeves, who is the sister of the chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Estuary Ingham, who is Starmer’s head of policy, is married to Jess Leigh, a special advisor to the home secretary Yvette Cooper while Pat McFadden, the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, is married to the party’s former deputy campaign director.