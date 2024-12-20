Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Health secretary Wes Streeting has been warned that a recent conviction over the use of abortion pills to poison a woman “could be the tip of the iceberg” unless safeguards are brought into place.

Former Tory minister SirJohn Hayes has written to Mr Streeting in the wake of Stuart Worby’s conviction at Norwich Crown Court. The 40-year-old was sentenced to 12 years in prison for obtaining so-called “pills by post” to spike his then partner’s orange juice.

It was administered to the victim - who cannot be named - while she was blindfolded under the guise of “kinky sex”.

open image in gallery Stuart Worby, 40, has been found guilty of sexual assault and poisoning ( Norfolk Police )

Sir John claimed that the crime was enabled by a lack of safeguards in obtaining the abortion pill known as mifepristone. His victim is now unable to conceive.

Worby obtained the pills by getting a friend to pose as a woman who wanted an abortion and get the pills sent from a distributer, that deals with abortions, through the post.

The Tory MP described it as “a grotesque crime” adding: “One of my principal concerns is that this tragic case may just be the tip of the iceberg. This should be the upmost concern regardless of one’s views on abortion.”

He asked six questions including lessons the Department for Health has drawn from the case in ensuring it is not repeated.

Sir John also asked Mr Streeting whether data is being collected of medical problems caused by the pill; if he was aware of similar cases; and whether the number of women taken in for emergency treatment after having the medication had been recorded

open image in gallery Conservative MP Sir John Hayes has written to Wes Streeting on the issue (Nick Ansell/PA) ( PA Archive )

Sir John also pressed on what steps are being taken to ensure the case is not repeated.

Pills by post for home abortions were liberalised during lockdown when it was more difficult for women to get appointments. It is supposed to be available for the first 10 weeks of a pregnancy but not after.

The law was changed in 2022 to make the arrangement permanent.

But a freedom of information request in 2023 revealed that the changes in lockdown had led to significant increases in the number 999 calls related to taking the pills. Compared to 2018, in London, there was a 26 percent rise, while in East Anglia, calls more than doubled with a 59 percent rise in ambulances attending.

In Wales, there has been a doubling in calls while in the south central region, it is up 25 percent and in north west of England, up 15 percent. The south west region has reported a 30 percent rise.

Wes Streeting’s office has been approached for a response.