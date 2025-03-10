Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer will attempt to rally his MPs around plans to make cuts to the welfare system, amid fears of a growing rebellion.

The Treasury is expected to make significant welfare cuts ahead of the Spring Statement at the end of this month in order to make up for tightening fiscal headroom.

Rachel Reeves, who will deliver her statement on March 26, is expected to make a raft of public spending savings through curbing the cost of welfare and a drive for greater efficiency across Whitehall.

But Labour MP Rachael Maskell said she had detected “deep, deep concern” from colleagues in the Commons, sparking fears of a rift between the government and the back benches.

It comes against a backdrop of growing concern among Labour backbenchers over the government’s direction, following a cut to the winter fuel allowance, the slashing of international aid and a failure to scrap the two child benefit cap.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer said the UK will ‘redouble’ its work to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas (Julian Simmonds/Daily Telegraph/PA) ( PA Wire )

The government is now being accused of “pushing disabled people into poverty”.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Maskell said that she has had a “flurry of emails” from people who are “deeply concerned” about the prospect of changes to the welfare system.

“We recognise the economic circumstances that we’re in and the hand that we were given and of course it is right that the chancellor has oversight over all those budgets but not at the expense of pushing disabled people into poverty”, she added.

“There’s got to be a carrot approach not a stick approach. We’ve got to make the right interventions and that doesn’t start with the stick.”

The MP for York Central said that she had “picked up […] deep deep concern” from colleagues and called for a “compassionate system and not taking just draconian cuts”.

Her comments come ahead of the weekly meeting of Labour MPs on Monday evening, where Sir Keir will attempt to defend the plans to his party and see off any potential rebellion.

According to The Telegraph, as many as 80 backbenchers could rebel over the issue.

Meanwhile, Fire Brigades Union general secretary Steve Wright warned Ms Reeves not to adopt Tory welfare benefit cuts, urging her not to become the “austerity chancellor”.

"Cutting billions of pounds from Welfare would be a return to the austerity of George Osborne and the Tories. It would be an outrageous attack on the poorest and most vulnerable”, he told The Independent.

open image in gallery Rachael Maskell (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament) ( PA Media )

"Many workers who are in receipt of income support and other benefits would suffer from any cutbacks.

"Food bank use and 'in work' poverty remain widespread after nearly 15 years of Tory austerity.

"To make further cuts to the already derisory levels of welfare support would be to declare war on poverty-stricken families."

Mr Wright added: "Hard pressed families must not be made to pay the price of nearly a decade-and-a-half of Tory mismanagement of the economy.

"The chancellor must use her Spring statement to tax the rich to properly fund public services and increase pay .

"Rachel Reeves must not become Labour's 'austerity chancellor'. The Fire Brigades Union will fiercely resist any cuts announced in the Spring Statement."

But according to The Times, some 36 Labour MPs will row in behind the government on Monday and insist the reforms are “a truly progressive endeavour”.

It comes after justice secretary Shabana Mahmood said there is a “moral case” for cutting the welfare bill.

“We know that there are many people who are currently receiving state support for being out of work who want to be in work. We know that we have too many of our young people currently out of work, not in education, employment or training”, she told the BBC.

“There is a moral case here for making sure that people who can work are able to work and there’s a practical point here as well, because our current situation is unsustainable.”

Ministers have made clear in recent weeks that there will be an overhaul given the “unsustainable rise in welfare spending”.

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall has already told Cabinet colleagues that the current system is “holding back the economy” and “bad for people’s wellbeing and health”.

Meanwhile, Downing Street said on Friday that the “broken security system is holding our people back”.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said that there has been an “unsustainable rise in welfare spending”, and added: “Left as it is, the system we’ve inherited would continue to leave more and more people trapped in a life of unemployment and inactivity, and that’s not just bad for the economy, it’s bad for those people too”.

The Department for Work and Pensions has been contacted for comment.