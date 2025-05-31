UK to spend £1.5bn on new weapons factories in response to threat posed by Putin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has announced plans to build six new munitions and weapons factories – at a cost of £1.5bn – as ministers seek to improve the UK’s war readiness in the face of growing hostility from Russia.

The plans will form part of a war-ready – or “always on” – pipeline that can be scaled up at short notice.

Making the announcement ahead of a new defence review published on Monday, defence secretary John Healey said the “hard-fought lessons” of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine “show a military is only as strong as the industry that stands behind them”.

open image in gallery The defence review is expected to warn of an ‘immediate and pressing’ threat posed by Russia amid the war in Ukraine ( AP )

A massive increase in the number of munitions and energetics, such as propellants and explosives, made in Britain will “better deter our adversaries and make the UK secure at home and strong abroad”, Mr Healey said.

It will also boost the number of skilled jobs in every nation and region of the UK as part of plans to make defence “an engine for economic growth”, he added.

The plans are designed to support 1,800 jobs and procure up to 7,000 UK-built long-range weapons, bringing the amount Britain spends on munitions in the five years to 2029 to £6bn.

The Times reported Britain also wants to purchase fighter jets capable of firing tactical nuclear weapons, which would mark a recognition that the world has entered a more dangerous nuclear era.

The publication added that Mr Healey hopes to acquire American-made fighter jets capable of launching gravity bombs with lower power than conventional nukes, with discussions ongoing between the US and the UK.

On Saturday, Mr Healy said he had “no doubt” the UK will spend 3 per cent of GDP on defence by 2034. It follows persistent pressure from US president Donald Trump, who has urged Nato allies to raise defence spending to 5 per cent – more than double the alliance’s current 2 per cent target.

The new defence review is expected to warn of an “immediate and pressing” threat posed by Russia and draw heavily on the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine.

Cyber experts are expected to be sent to the front line alongside regular forces, in a move designed to modernise the British military.

Ministers have already announced plans to spend an additional £1.5bn fixing up military houses amid claims years of neglect has led to troops quitting.

open image in gallery Defence secretary John Healy said the lessons of war in Ukraine ‘show a military is only as strong as the industry that stands behind them’ ( EPA )

The latest announcement comes in response to a call in the defence review for an “always on” munitions production capacity that can be quickly scaled up.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “A strong economy needs a strong national defence, and investing in weaponry and munitions and backing nearly 2,000 jobs across Britain in doing so is proof the two go hand in hand.

“We are delivering both security for working people in an uncertain world and good jobs, putting more money in people’s pockets as part of our Plan for Change.”

The 3 per cent funding could prove controversial. Money to meet the 2.5 per cent target was found by slashing overseas aid from 0.5 per cent to 0.3 per cent of GDP – a move which prompted then international development minister Anneliese Dodds to resign.

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said: “It’s a bit rich of Labour to talk about ‘always on’ munitions production when procurement has been largely switched off for the past year. Rachel Reeves has deliberately used the SDR to put an effective freeze on new orders for the kit our military needs.

“Of course, we welcome investment in new munitions factories, but we don’t know when they will be ready, only that these orders should have been placed months ago.

“Ultimately, we need to see greater ambition for the pace and scale of rearmament our armed forces require, given the threats we face and the need to replace inventory gifted to Ukraine. That means 3 per cent of GDP by the end of this parliament, and Labour properly prioritising defence spending - instead of seeking to outspend Reform on welfare.”