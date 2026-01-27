Britain must get ‘war ready’ and can no longer rely on the US, MPs say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain must prepare for war and face up to the fact it can no longer rely on the US, MPs and a former senior adviser to Nato have warned.

Days after President Trump provoked outrage with his false claim that British troops avoided the frontline in Afghanistan, ministers have been urged to prepare for conflict without American support.

Before his later climbdown, President Trump also claimed he was unsure European countries would come to America’s aid in a time of need.

That is despite the fact that the United States remains the only country to have invoked the collective security provisions of Nato’s Article 5, which considers an attack on one member state to be an attack on all, after the 9/11 terror attacks.

Now a new report warns that the world can no longer rely on the US abiding by Article 5 to come to the aid of other countries, in the event of a Russian invasion.

A Ukrainian tank not far from Bakhmut in the Donetsk region on February 5, 2024, (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We must prepare for the worst; that is, we must prepare for the fact that the US may no longer be a reliable ally and may well become a separate actor, pursuing a narrow understanding of its national interests,” the report says.

The document, by the former senior Nato adviser Chris Donnelly and MPs Bernard Jenkin and Derek Twigg, warned Western democracies were unprepared for war, in part because of 70 years of peace and prosperity.

In a foreword, Lord Robertson, the former Nato secretary-general and the chair of the Labour government’s recent defence review, said: “The UK is under-prepared and under attack.”

The report, by the think tank Civitas, also warns that UK universities should restrict lucrative fees from students from countries who “do not wish us well”.

Those not in education, employment or training (Neets), must expect to find themselves drafted into war work if it is a long war, they say, while schools should step up to provide more welders and electricians for the war effort.

Although the Labour government has committed to radically increase defence spending in the coming years, the Ministry of Defence is also reportedly facing a £28bn hole in its plans over the next four years.

Earlier, the defence secretary John Healey had rejected reports that the Strategic Defence (SDR) review was not fully costed, when he appeared before a powerful committee of MPs.

It follows reports earlier this month that the country's top military chief, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, warned Keir Starmer of the shortfall in the MOD budget.

Mr Healey told MPs "The SDR, when it was completed and published, was fully affordable within the financial commitments that we made.

"That was confirmed, including by the Prime Minister when he published it.”