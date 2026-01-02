Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent readers have been criticising Labour’s handling of Welsh communities – particularly in former mining areas – and voicing deep scepticism over Reform UK’s promises.

Their reactions follow an exclusive report by Holly Evans, who spoke to locals inside the impoverished communities abandoning Labour and turning to Nigel Farage’s Reform ahead of May’s Senedd elections, where a two-horse race between Reform and Plaid Cymru appears to be shaping up.

Many felt let down by Labour, arguing that the governmemt has failed to restore investment in the region’s industrial wealth, neglected infrastructure, and allowed towns and high streets to descend further into decay.

Commenters pointed to lingering effects of Brexit, and a lack of opportunity for young people as key reasons for local disenchantment.

Many warned that Reform was far from the solution it claimed to be, describing the party as inexperienced and opportunistic, and criticising Farage for backing policies that would damage public services, workers’ rights and the NHS.

Others said Plaid Cymru’s success in Caerphilly showed immigration was not the issue, but long-standing neglect and broken promises were pushing voters towards alternatives.

Here’s what you had to say:

A further slide to the right

This article perfectly captures the utter despair in Wales’ valleys – ghost towns, shuttered shops, skyrocketing unemployment, and a total lack of hope after decades of neglect. It's no wonder Labour's century-long grip is slipping; they've failed spectacularly, just like the Conservatives before them, delivering nothing but scandals, penny-pinching and empty promises.

Without a doubt, Reform UK will win the next Senedd election – they’re the only game in town, tapping into the raw anger over immigration, crumbling high streets and zero opportunities for the youth. But let’s be real: Farage has already been compromised by the establishment, and he won’t deliver even half of what’s truly needed to turn this around. That will just pave the way for an even further right-wing party to rise up and fill the void in the election after, finally giving these communities the radical change they deserve.

Thomas

A false solution

I can understand the frustration of the people of Wales with Labour, but they are woefully mistaken if they think that Reform is the solution.

Reform has no experience, and indeed very little expertise. Over the last few months we have seen sections of Reform’s ‘Contract’ dilute into ‘aspirations’ as the party’s leadership came face to face with reality.

Voting Reform to power would be as grave a mistake, perhaps worse than voting Labour in.

Maybe it is the lesser of the evils that Reform get voted in in May 2026. Then, by the time we come to the general election in 2029, Reform would have exposed themselves completely and the electorate can choose wisely as to who occupies No.10.

Krispad

No vision

Tragic that people have become so desperate that they will even consider voting Reform. Devolution has been a disaster for Wales. In 25 years of largely unhindered power, Labour has achieved nothing. It has been horrendous.

Plaid Cymru is currently the only opposition to Reform, and even they have yet to outline any sort of vision to offer people hope. It's not helped by the fact that PC's leader – who is hardly a visionary – is surrounded by a team of the below average. Nevertheless, PC is still the only show in town. UK Labour should have spotted the problems with the lack of talent in Welsh Labour decades ago, so they must also accept blame for Reform's rise.

TWBall

Dying communities

I know the South Wales valleys well. I have a pet theory about areas like this all over the UK, and perhaps other run-down European communities. One looks at places like this and naturally asks, “what do they do for a living?” But OAPs and unemployed people live in these places, so it’s not important that there is no employment beyond the odd food shop, takeaway and pub, as they are self-sufficient on pensions and benefits. They are unable and unwilling to relocate. As the elderly die off, the communities will become smaller and smaller. It’s a sad situation, but I don't see a solution. It is a waste of time and money to try to regenerate them – they have simply outlived their usefulness.

Mr Doggybones

Can you blame them?

Can't blame those communities who haven't had their lives improved and are seeking other alternatives, even if those alternatives won't solve their communities.

In other words, it is up to Labour to improve their lives. As always, these matters are complex because some of these communities had regular jobs whilst industry was nearby, but that was a reliance that hasn't been replaced. Not easy to do, but without providing that level of support required to bring in new industry or investment in the high street, the ability to turn things around is very challenging. Add to that austerity, Brexit and Covid, and things are tough for these communities. It takes time, it takes investment, it takes clever thinking to get things going again. Meanwhile, into this discontent step the populists, who will do nothing for these towns.

Ohreally

Too early to blame Labour

It’s too early to blame Labour. It does appear their policies aren't working, but they are still having to overturn the harm and lack of investment from 14 years of Tory rule.

I’d give Labour another couple of years and see if their tax rises and boosts for the poorest and the public sector do improve things. I fear, however, tax rises are dampening consumer spending and business confidence, worsening unemployment and actually making things worse.

Also, the decline of our town centres seems to have been completely ignored by the political class, but it’s important, especially to the millions of people who live in these communities away from the big cities and completely rely on these shops and businesses. Politicians need to do much more.

ChrisMatthews

Desperation helps the extremes

The right and left wing always do well in areas which are run down. Hitler was partly successful due to the German economy suffering from the Versailles Treaty, which left many living in poverty. Parties like Reform and the Greens have no real policies, but this does not mean they won't do well in elections, as people are desperate for a solution that the left and right wing promise but never deliver.

thinkandthought

The real choice in Wales

Plaid did win the Caerphilly by-election, beating Reform and Labour, so immigration obviously isn't an issue, because Plaid is the most pro-immigration party in the country. The real choice in Wales is between those who want to destroy the Labour–Tory system and those who want to abandon Westminster altogether through independence.

People are just tired of broken promises, mismanagement and lack of investment. Industrial regions like South Wales produced massive wealth for the country, but the profits were constantly siphoned off with nothing to reinvest. You only have to look at countries like Germany, Japan and China to see what could’ve been if the money was reinvested. Allowing our industrial base to die was criminal, and Labour is just as guilty as the Tories.

Ajames

No interest in governing for the people

They never learn, do they? Wales lost £680 million in EU funding streams at the end of 2020. Wales was always a prominent supporter of Brexit and, with that, Farage.

If Farage should win this year’s elections in Wales, those now claiming they plan to vote for him – you can hardly claim he runs a party – would do well to see how those areas with Reform councillors are doing. They have no experience and it seems in some cases no interest in governing for the people.

Ambigirls

Spectacular incompetence

So 15 years of austerity under the economically inept and cruel Tories gives way to further austerity as the Labour Party continue austerity to protect the big businesses and wealthy individuals who fund them.

Meanwhile, Reform attracts all the worst of the same people who were responsible for austerity and the mess the country is in into their ranks.

Reform did extremely well in the last local elections and had a great opportunity to demonstrate what life would be like under them in power. What we see, without exception, is people who have not the first clue what they are doing, wasted money and incompetence at a spectacular – if not unexpected – level.

Quite frankly, anyone who votes for Reform totally deserves everything that they will deliver.

Markoscar

Populism thrives on fear, not solutions

History shows us that when populist movements rise, they often do so by pointing the finger at a group they label as “the problem.”

The names change but the pattern is always the same.

Today, figures like Nigel Farage in the UK and Donald Trump in the USA use the same tools with new technology. The message is kept simple: they are taking what is yours, and only a strong leader can defend you.

The details don’t matter; often, there are no policies at all. What matters is emotion, fear, and anger packaged into a chant or a meme. If history shows one thing, it is that populist anger burns hot but rarely governs well.

Redlorries

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

