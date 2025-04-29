Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s first transgender judge is taking the UK to the European Court of Human Rights over the ruling that trans women are not legally women under the Equalities Act.

The long-awaited judgement from the Supreme Court was hailed by campaigners but led to warnings it would “exclude trans people wholesale from participating in UK society”.

Victoria McCloud, who stood down last year, is bringing action against the UK arguing a breach of her rights under article six of the European Convention on Human Rights. She claims the court refused to hear her views on how the ruling would affect her and other trans people.

open image in gallery Victoria McCloud is taking the UK to the European Court of Human Rights ( Photoshot )

Dr McCloud sought to present evidence to the Supreme Court about how the outcome of the ruling would affect her and other trans people. She has since accused them of “refusing to hear me or my evidence”.

The court’s ruling means that transgender people can be excluded from single-sex spaces if “proportionate”.

Gender critical campaigners have hailed it as a victory but there are concerns it will put trans people at risk and exclude them from public life.

While the Supreme Court did consider arguments on how the ruling would impact trans people, from the campaign group Amnesty, they did not hear from trans activists.

open image in gallery Trans rights groups, trade unions and community organisations have expressed concern (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Wire )

Speaking to the Guardian, Dr McCloud said the basis of her action was that “the Supreme Court refused to hear me, or my evidence, to provide them with information about the impact on those trans people affected by the judgment and failed to give any reasons.

“Those are two basic premises of normal justice. There were protest groups speaking on behalf of women in this court case, but ordinary women were not actually represented as a whole.

“The disabled were not represented, and now we’re seeing the Conservatives saying that trans people have got to use the disabled loos, which impacts the lives of disabled people. The impacts of all of this have not been dealt with.”

She added that that, rather than bringing clarity, the judgement and subsequent statements had “brought chaos”.

Doctors at the British Medical Association (BMA) have also condemned the Supreme Court’s ruling on biological sex, dubbing it “biologically nonsensical” and “scientifically illiterate”.

The branch of the union which represents resident doctors, around 50,000 medics previously known as junior doctors, passed a motion on Saturday criticising the judgement, which ruled that trans women are not legally women under the Equalities Act.

Earlier this month five judges from the Supreme Court, the highest court in the UK, ruled unanimously that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act refer to a biological woman and biological sex, in a decision that will have wide-ranging ramifications for trans women’s rights to use services and spaces reserved for women.

It means that transgender women with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) can be excluded from single-sex spaces.