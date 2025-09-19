US and UK carry out first joint satellite operation in orbit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States and United Kingdom have carried out their first co-ordinated satellite manoeuvre in orbit, in what defence chiefs described as a major step forward in space co-operation.

Between September 4 and 12, a US satellite was repositioned to inspect a UK satellite to confirm it was working properly.

The test was part of “Operation Olympic Defender”, a joint military framework aimed at ensuring allied satellites can be monitored and defended.

Air Vice-Marshal Paul Tedman, head of UK Space Command, said: “This operation was a first of its kind for UK Space Command and represents a significant increase in operational capability.

“Expertly executed with US Space Command, I could not be more pleased or proud of the rapid progress we are making with our allies.

“We are now, with our allies, conducting advanced orbital operations to protect and defend our shared national and military interests in space.”

The manoeuvre, known as a “rendezvous proximity operation”, saw the US satellite move close to the UK one to check on its condition.

Officials said the success of the exercise showed the two countries’ ability to work together in orbit, where satellites are increasingly important for communications, navigation and defence.

Lieutenant General Douglas Schiess, of the US Space Force, said the joint action “validated the interoperability that’s foundational to our collective defence”.

General Stephen Whiting, head of US Space Command, added: “Though our opponents may attempt to replicate the value of such cooperation, our partnerships are uniquely defined by not only the mutual goal of deterring aggression but a shared pledge to fight and win shoulder to shoulder, if necessary.”

The UK was one of the first nations to join the US-led Olympic Defender coalition, which is intended to prepare allies for joint operations in the event of a conflict in space.