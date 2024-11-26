Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has been pressed by his own MPs to go faster in pursuing closer relations with Europe on defence and security, amid an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and fears for global security.

It comes after Vladimir Putin used a new ballistic missile against Ukraine on Thursday, claiming the use of the weapon was in response to the UK and US allowing missiles supplied to Ukraine to be used to strike targets within Russia’s borders.

Calvin Bailey, who served in the RAF for 24 years and is now the Labour MP for Leyton and Wanstead, called for “an acceleration of the government’s work to rebuild our partnerships on the continent” in order to promote security at home and abroad.

He told The Independent that the UK should prioritise co-operation with Europe in Labour’s Strategic Defence Review - a “root and branch review” of UK defence, launched by Sir Keir when he took office.

Mr Bailey said British forces should be able to “integrate seamlessly with partners during operations”, and called for “more co-funding with our allies”, across both Europe and other partnerships such as Aukus with the US and Australia.

“This is particularly true for the Army, whose role for European security is vital”, he said.

Mr Bailey, who accused the previous Tory government of having “gambled on defence cuts and damaging our European relationships”, said the UK now needs to conduct a “frank diagnosis of the damage done”.

David Taylor, the Labour MP for Hemel Hempstead and a member of the International Development Committee, praised the government’s work in pushing for a bespoke UK-EU defence pact as part of Sir Keir’s Brexit reset, but called for ministers to “go faster to make this closer cooperation a reality as soon as possible”.

“When I had the privilege to visit Ukraine to drop off supplies to front line troops, I saw first-hand their determination to fight for freedom and democracy. I therefore support as close ties as feasible with our friends and allies in Ukraine and across Europe”, the Labour MP for Hemel Hempstead told The Independent.

“With Russian tyranny on our doorstep, increasing threats from the Middle East, and cooperation among our enemies elsewhere, it’s vital we have a strong and capable military and one that is connected with our European allies.”

Mr Bailey also commended the government’s efforts to rebuild relations with Europe, but said there is “far more we can do to build on the Lancaster House Treaty with France in the run-up to next year’s anticipated UK-France Summit”.

“There is scope for early progress towards a UK-EU Security Partnership Agreement to complement these bilateral efforts, but this can only be achieved effectively if it is based on a common understanding of the urgent shared threat”, he added.

The Lancaster House Treaties, agreed by David Cameron, set out a commitment to mutual military cooperation between the UK and France.

Sir Keir signed a new defence cooperation agreement with Germany last month, aimed at boosting security, investment and jobs in the two nations. It came as part of his mission to reset relations with Europe after years of tense relations under successive Conservative prime ministers.

Mr Taylor and Mr Bailey’s remarks come amid rising tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East, and concern over what Donald Trump’s election could mean for national security.

Last month, Sandro Gozi, the new chair of the European delegation to the EU-UK Parliamentary Assembly, told The Independent there is a renewed desire within the EU for closer ties with Britain following the Republican’s re-election in the United States.

It comes amid concerns over what Donald Trump’s election could mean for national security ( Getty Images )

Sir Nick Harvey, a former Liberal Democrat armed forces minister and chief executive of the pro-EU European Movement, said Mr Trump’s election means that “forming closer ties between the UK and the EU has never been more important”, citing concerns over the president-elect’s commitment to Nato.

“The UK needs to make a clear choice to be part of that European strength, in the interests of all of us - on defence and security, just as much as on trade and the economy”, he told The Independent.

Foreign secretary David Lammy has vowed to continue to “do everything that is necessary” to help Ukraine combat Russia after Putin threatened strikes on the UK and bolstered his defences with troops from North Korea.

The UK is believed to have allowed its Storm Shadow missiles to be used by Ukrainian forces within the Kursk region of Russia, while the US has given permission for its ATACMS weapons to be fired at targets in Mr Putin’s country.

An MoD spokesperson said: “This government is resetting our relationships with Europe, to make us secure at home and strong abroad.

“ We have recently signed the landmark Trinity House defence agreement with Germany securing unprecedented levels of new cooperation with the German Armed Forces and boosting our defence industrial bases.

“We have also signed defence agreements with Estonia, and Romania and our commitment to NATO remains steadfast.”