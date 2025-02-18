Watch live: UK defence secretary John Healey speaks as Europe split over Starmer pledge to send troops to Ukraine
Watch live as UK defence secretary John Healey speaks after a split emerged among European nations over whether to match Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge to send UK troops to Ukraine.
Allies are thrashing out a response to US president Donald Trump’s push for a deal with Vladimir Putin.
Divisions became clear as leaders attended an emergency summit in Paris over fears Washington could cut its transatlantic defence commitments.
The meeting was held after the Republican announced his plan to sideline Europe by holding Ukraine peace talks directly with the Russian president.
The UK prime minister said he would be willing to contribute to security guarantees by “putting our own troops on the ground if necessary”, echoing similar statements by France’s Emmanuel Macron.
He later called for the US to provide a “backstop” to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again if the UK were to put troops on the ground.
