Britons aren't working hard enough, senior Tory suggests

Britons must increase their work ethic in order to compete on a global scale, a shadow minister has suggested.

Tory shadow home secretary Chris Philp said there were nine million working-aged adults in the UK not in employment and that the UK "needs everyone to make a contribution" to keep up with countries like China and India.

The latest figures show Britain’s jobless rate rose unexpectedly and the number of workers on payrolls has fallen by the most since the height of the pandemic.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of unemployment increased to 4.4 per cent in the three months to November, up from 4.3 per cent in the three months to October.

The number of workers on payrolls also plunged by 47,000 during December to 30.3 million – the biggest drop since November 2020.

Tory shadow home secretary Chris Philp says UK ‘needs everyone to make a contribution’ ( PA Archive )

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Political Thinking with Nick Robinson, Mr Philp said he had worked hard to set up businesses, adding: "It's worked for me, it can work for the country as well."

Before moving into politics, he founded travel and finance companies. Mr Philp claimed that while working at Sainsbury's, delivering newspapers, and cleaning people's vehicles in his early teens, he cultivated a strong work ethic.

"I found that working hard brought its own reward and I've kept doing that ever since,” he said.

"It is something I would like to infuse more into our national culture as well."

Asked if he thought a belief in hard work was something that was missing in Britain, he replied, "I do a bit."

The shadow home secretary added: “We need a work ethic, we need everybody to be making a contribution.”

However, The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has previously cautioned there were already “warning lights” on the jobs market as the latest figures showed unemployment rising, vacancies falling and the biggest drop in payrolled workers since the height of the pandemic.