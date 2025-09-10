Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK will mass produce cutting-edge interceptor drones to help Ukraine fight off Russian aerial attacks.

The drones, designed by Ukraine with support from UK scientists and technicians, are highly effective in destroying the one-way attack aircraft Moscow continues to launch at Ukrainian cities, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

It comes after Russian drones violating Polish airspace during overnight attacks on Ukraine were shot down by Poland and Nato.

Defence Secretary John Healey will detail the project, the first under a technology-sharing deal with Kyiv, at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) trade show in London on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “As Russia continues its egregious and unrelenting attacks on Ukraine, the UK’s support will not falter, and we alongside our allies will continue to step up.

“This new partnership is a landmark moment, bringing together British and Ukrainian ingenuity to deliver cutting-edge defence drone technology to fight back against Russian aggression.

Starmer said Russia’s Poland airspace breach has ‘united’ Nato ( House of Commons )

“By harnessing the strength of our world-class defence industry, we are not only helping Ukraine defend itself against (Vladimir) Putin’s barbaric attacks, but we are also creating British jobs, driving growth, and securing our own future.”

The new drones have already proved useful against the Shahed drones used by Russia, and are much cheaper to produce than traditional air defence missiles, the MoD said.

Sir Keir and President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the UK-Ukraine industrial partnership over the summer.

An expansion, signed by the Defence Secretary in Kyiv last week, allows the sharing and joint development of intellectual property.

Mr Healey said: “Through this groundbreaking industrial partnership with Ukraine, and our new Defence Industrial Strategy, we are revving up our world-leading defence industry.

“We will innovate at a wartime pace, support UK and Ukrainian security, and boost jobs here in Britain.

“This deal is a first of its kind, giving UK industry unprecedented access to the latest equipment designs, supporting Ukraine in its fight to defend against Putin’s illegal invasion and showing how defence can be an engine for growth as we deliver on our Plan for Change.”

Mr Healey, after holding talks in London on Wednesday with defence officials from Poland, Italy, France and Germany, condemned Russia’s “reckless” incursion into Polish airspace.

He said he asked the UK Armed Forces to look at options to bolster Nato’s air defence over Poland.