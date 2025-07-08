Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain is preparing for blackouts similar to those in Spain and Portugal which left tens of millions in the dark and brought much of the Iberian peninsula to a standstill.

The government’s newly published resilience action plan revealed ministers are preparing for a “major power outage” and learning lessons from similar crises abroad.

The Iberian blackouts “show how everybody across society can contribute to protecting a nation against disruptive events”, the resilience plan said.

open image in gallery Blackouts left tens of millions without power on the Iberian peninsula ( AFP via Getty Images )

“This might include individuals and households being prepared to keep themselves and others safe in the event of a major power outage,” it added.

Citing examples the government was seeking to learn from, the plan highlighted “the power outages caused by Storm Éowyn in 2024 and the 2025 power outage in the Iberian peninsula”.

Blackouts in the Iberian peninsula saw Spain’s electrical grid shut down for almost 23 hours before it was eventually declared up and running as usual.

The outage hit traffic lights, street lamps, payment terminals and screens, while domestic and international travel routes ground to a halt, sparking chaos for passengers.

Authorities in Madrid have since revealed the power outage was the result of technical and planning errors. It was sparked by a chain reaction of small grid failures concentrated in southern Spain.

open image in gallery Energy minister Michael Shanks sought to reassure the public ( PA Archive )

Weeks ago energy minister Michael Shanks said Britain’s electricity system is “highly resilient” and the incident in Iberia has not impacted Britain.

The resilience plan also said businesses delivering critical services must be prepared to respond to supply chain disruption from fresh outbreaks of war following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The internet and radio could be taken offline depending on the severity of power cuts, but people could access the BBC through battery-powered devices such as phones or car radios.

Introducing the resilience plan, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden said: “To build a truly resilient country, ready for whatever the future holds, we need to move the conversation onto how we all elevate our own readiness.

“If you run a business, it might mean upgrading your cyber defences. For an employee in local government, it could involve planning for a wider range of adverse weather events.

“And for the average person, it may involve looking out for vulnerable neighbours and stocking up on some basics like bottled water and a torch.”

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero under Ed Miliband would lead the response to any outage, seeking to restore power as quickly as possible.

But, under the oversight of Mr McFadden’s Cabinet Office, each department would be tasked with responding to their policy areas, such as in health and education.

Lord Toby Harris, chairman of the National Preparedness Commission, said: “The Resilience Action Plan is an important further step on the road to building a resilient nation that is better prepared for the threats and hazards that we are increasingly facing.

“Particularly welcome are the measures to support individuals, households, communities and businesses increase their own preparedness and resilience, and for there to be a better understanding of their vulnerabilities to risk.”