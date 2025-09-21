Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has taken the historic step of recognising the state of Palestine, marking a major milestone in the push towards peace in the Middle East as Israel continues its offensive in Gaza.

The move comes after the UK shifted its position in July and laid down the gauntlet to Israel, saying recognition would happen if it did not meet a list of demands, including a ceasefire.

While it is largely symbolic, the move will spark fury in Israel and represents a key divergence between UK and US foreign policy, with Washington resisting pressure to follow suit.

“In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and a two state solution, that means a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state,” Sir Keir said on Sunday.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer has announced Britain’s recognition of a Palestinian state ( PA Wire )

He added: “To revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly as prime minister of this great country, that the United Kingdom, formally recognizes the state of Palestine.”

Israel has condemned recognition as “rewarding Hamas”, while US president Donald Trump said it was one of the few points of contention between him and Sir Keir Starmer during last week’s state visit.

In a bid to head off opposition from the US, Sir Keir confirmed he will also hit Hamas with fresh sanctions and restated his demands for the terror group to release all the hostages seized during Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack, which also saw 1,200 killed, agree to an immediate ceasefire and accept it will have no role in the government of Gaza.

He said: “We are clear, this solution is not a reward for Hamas, because it means Hamas can have no future, no role in government, no role in security.”

“We have already prescribed and sanctioned Hamas, and we will go further. I have directed work to sanction other Hamas figures in the coming weeks.”

Speaking ahead of Sir Keir’s announcement, David Lammy acknowledged that recognising a Palestinian state would do little to change the situation for those on the ground in Gaza.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he said: “Will this feed children? No, it won't, that's down to humanitarian aid.

“Will this free hostages? That must be down to a ceasefire.”

The deputy prime minister added: “But does this mean that you hold out for that two-state solution, and stand by the Palestinian cause being a just cause? Well that was the determination that I and the prime minister made at the end of July.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Keir Starmer have clashed over the decision ( PA Wire )

He also conceded that a Palestinian state would not emerge "overnight" after Britain’s recognition of one. He told Sky News' Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips: "Any decision to recognise a Palestinian state, if that were to take place later on today, does not make a Palestinian state happen overnight."

As Israel continues its bombardment of Gaza City, at least 31 people were killed after it blew up residential buildings on Sunday, according to health officials, Canada and Australia joined Britain in recognising Palestinian statehood. The changes were part of a coordinated effort to build global momentum towards a two-state solution.

A spokesman for Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said: “His message to nations that are taking the avenue to disregard the sheer utter chaos Hamas has thrusted Gaza into and Israel, including our soldiers, families and, of course, hostages still held in Hamas captivity, is that the people of Israel aren't going to commit suicide because of the political needs of European politics.”

Labour pledged to recognise a Palestinian state in its manifesto before the last general election, and earlier this year, Sir Keir bowed to growing pressure from his own MPs, including some high-profile members of his cabinet, to lay out a plan to make the historic move.

The PM hopes recognising the state of Palestine will buy him breathing room with his increasingly restless backbench MPs, who have long criticised his stance on the conflict in Gaza.

But pro-Gaza MPs in the party will seek to pile pressure on the prime minister to take further action, including to sanction Israel over its ongoing offensive.

open image in gallery David Lammy said recognition would have little impact on the ground in Gaza ( PA Wire )

The prime minister has clashed with Mr Trump over the decision. Asked during his state visit about Sir Keir’s move, Mr Trump said: “I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score, one of our few disagreements actually.”

Sir Keir was also warned by the families of hostages still held by Hamas that recognising Palestine had “dramatically complicated efforts to bring home our loved ones”.

“You have a valuable role to play in bringing the hostages home, including three remaining British-linked hostages, but your current path is the wrong one,” a group of the loved ones of hostages, including the British mother of Avinatan Or, a current hostage in Gaza, said in a letter.

open image in gallery Husam Zomlot said the decision means ‘ending the denial of our existence’ ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, the top Palestinian diplomat in the UK said recognition would correct a colonial-era wrong dating back to the Balfour Declaration supporting the creation of a Jewish state in 1917.

The Palestinian head of mission Husam Zomlot told the BBC: "The issue today is ending the denial of our existence that started 108 years ago, in 1917.

"And I think today, the British people should celebrate a day when history is being corrected, when wrongs are being righted, when recognition of the wrongs of the past are beginning to be corrected, and when taking responsibility of that colonial era, because that era has led us directly to the genocide in Gaza today, and that era has led to the ethnic cleansing of two-thirds of the Palestinian people during the Nakba and during the British mandate."

Nakba is the term used to describe the mass displacement of Palestinians during the Arab-Israeli war in 1948 after the end of the British Mandate.

Mr Zomlot said "the hands of British history" were on the whole conflict.

He added that recognition was a "foundational step" towards establishing a sovereign state of Palestine, and anybody who argues against that is somebody who wants to see us moving backward rather than forward".

More than 150 countries recognise a Palestinian state, including a dozen in Europe.