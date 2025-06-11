UK agrees deal with EU over Gibraltar post-Brexit status
Deal marks a breakthough in talks on rules governing the border since Britain left the EU in 2020
The UK has agreed to a fluid border between Gibraltar and Spain - which will not require checks on people crossing - the government said, clearing the way to finalise a post-Brexit deal with the EU.
It marks a breakthrough in talks on rules governing the border that have been ongoing since Britain left the European Union in 2020.
It will mean checks will not be required on people crossing the border between Spain and the British colony.
There will be dual border control checks for arrivals by air at Gibraltar airport, carried out by Gibraltar and Spanish officials, who will operate a Eurostar-like system seen at London’s St Pancras station in checking documents.
This will mean that Britons arriving on the Rock will have to show their passports when they land.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the agreement was a “breakthrough” after years of uncertainty and that the UK’s commitment to Gibraltar “remains as solid as the Rock itself”.
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...
