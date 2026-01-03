UK and France carry out strikes against ISIS target in Syria
The strike was on an underground facility in Syria which had been occupied by ISIS
RAF Typhoons joined French aircraft in a joint strike on Saturday evening on an underground facility in Syria which had been occupied by ISIS, most likely to store weapons and explosives, the Ministry of Defence said.
The strike was part of continuing efforts to prevent the terrorist group’s resurgence. The Royal Air Force has maintained regular patrols over the country since the military defeat of Isil at Baghuz Fawqani in March 2019.
An underground facility, in the mountains some miles north of the ancient site of Palmyra, was the target. It was identified through intelligence analysis as a former ISIS weapons and explosives storage site.
The facility had been most likely used to store weapons and explosives and the surrounding area is devoid of civilians, the Ministry of Defence said.
Guided bombs were used to target a number of access tunnels down to the site.
Defence Secretary John Healey MP said: “This action shows our UK leadership, and determination to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies, to stamp out any resurgence of Daesh and their dangerous and violent ideologies in the Middle East.
“I want to thank all the members of our Armed Forces involved in this operation – for their professionalism and their courage.
“They were among thousands of British personnel deployed over Christmas and New Year. This operation, to eliminate dangerous terrorists who threaten our way of life, shows how our Armed Forces are ready to step up, all year round, keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad.”
The Ministry of Defence has said there is no indication of any risk having been posed to civilians by the strike, and all aircraft returned safely.
