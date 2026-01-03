UK and France carry out strikes against ISIS target in Syria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

RAF Typhoons joined French aircraft in a joint strike on Saturday evening on an underground facility in Syria which had been occupied by ISIS, most likely to store weapons and explosives, the Ministry of Defence said.

The strike was part of continuing efforts to prevent the terrorist group’s resurgence. The Royal Air Force has maintained regular patrols over the country since the military defeat of Isil at Baghuz Fawqani in March 2019.

An underground facility, in the mountains some miles north of the ancient site of Palmyra, was the target. It was identified through intelligence analysis as a former ISIS weapons and explosives storage site.

The facility had been most likely used to store weapons and explosives and the surrounding area is devoid of civilians, the Ministry of Defence said.

Guided bombs were used to target a number of access tunnels down to the site.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said: “This action shows our UK leadership, and determination to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies, to stamp out any resurgence of Daesh and their dangerous and violent ideologies in the Middle East.

“I want to thank all the members of our Armed Forces involved in this operation – for their professionalism and their courage.

“They were among thousands of British personnel deployed over Christmas and New Year. This operation, to eliminate dangerous terrorists who threaten our way of life, shows how our Armed Forces are ready to step up, all year round, keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad.”

The Ministry of Defence has said there is no indication of any risk having been posed to civilians by the strike, and all aircraft returned safely.