UK economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.1% in January

The Office for National Statistics said there was a slowdown in manufacturing

Archie Mitchell
Friday 14 March 2025 03:13 EDT
Comments
(The Independent)

The UK economy contracted by 0.1% in January, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This is a breaking story... more to follow.

Comments

