A government-funded advertising campaign depicts the UK as expensive, run down and prejudiced – in a bid to stop Albanian migrants from coming to the country.

Videos used in the social media drive, designed to reduce the number of people on small boats crossing the Channel, show shops covered in graffiti as well as parts of broken furniture on a housing estate.

Titled “Stories from Britain”, they also contain Albanian refugees complaining about the cost of living in Britain and the prejudice they face, as part of a £3.75m-a-year project funded by the Foreign Office.

However, an internal Foreign Office document, seen by the i Paper, found there was “limited evidence on the effectiveness” of what it dubbed a “dissuasive communications approach”.

The scheme, which was started under the last Conservative government but continued under Labour, also promotes posts which highlight positive reasons for Albanians to stay in their own country.

Critics called the project a "costly failure".

William Yarwood of the Taxpayers' Alliance, said: "Taxpayers will be seriously concerned to see their hard-earned cash being spent on a secretive PR campaign that talks Britain down.”

Daniel Sohege, of human rights policy consultancy Stand For All, said: "Campaigns to deter people coming to the UK are not new, and each time they have proven to be a costly failure. These campaigns ignore the reality of why and how Albanians come to the UK. They still form one of the largest groups being trafficked into the UK."

In one video, seen by the paper, a migrant called Vera warned of “discrimination”, adding: “The mindset that people have about Albanians... It is not a very positive mindset. To live in England is very difficult."

In another, someone called Jonel hits out at the cost of living crisis and Brexit.

He said: "I came here with a visa. There have been many changes, especially in the last eight years due to Brexit and some other changes because of the pandemic we went through. Many things have changed, and the cost of living has become very high."

The social media campaign is run by TAG International, a consultancy based in Westminster.

A government spokesperson said: "This account is not run by the UK government and the views it promotes are from individuals from the Albanian diaspora and those who have returned to Albania. Tackling irregular migration and protecting Britain's borders is a priority for this government."

TAG International has been contacted for comment.