Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour Party posters and political flyers for anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq have reportedly been found in the ruins of the ransacked official residence of the deposed Bangladeshi prime minister.

The Treasury minister, who is responsible for tackling financial crime, is being investigated by standards watchdog Sir Laurie Magnus amid questions over her aunt Sheikh Hasina, who was removed from power after protests against her rule last year.

The former prime minister is facing an investigation by an anti-corruption commission in Bangladesh, with Ms Siddiq reportedly named as part of the case.

Ms Siddiq was alleged to have been involved in brokering a 2013 deal with Russia for a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh in which large sums of cash are said to have been embezzled.

It comes after reports that Ms Siddiq lived in properties in London linked to allies of her aunt. The corruption minister referred herself to Sir Laurie on Monday last week. In a letter to Sir Laurie asking for an investigation to be opened, she maintained she had done nothing wrong.

open image in gallery Tulip Siddiq’s aunt, former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was deposed last year and is now facing a corruption investigation (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) ( PA Archive )

But according to The Times, Ms Siddiq’s campaign materials were discovered among luxury items and documents in the ransacked official residence of her aunt. The newspaper shared pictures of the fliers amongst the rubble.

The property, located in Dakha, Bangladesh, also contained Chanel and Swarovski bags, a certificate for a diamond and a $1,500 gold-trimmed Montblanc pen, The Times added.

But on Monday morning Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden insisted he has full confidence in Ms Siddiq, saying she did the right thing by referring herself to the independent adviser on ministerial interests.

Asked by Times Radio if he had full confidence in his colleague, Mr McFadden replied: “Yes.”

He added: “She (Ms Siddiq) has done the right thing. All these allegations have been made, and she has referred all of them to the independent adviser on ministerial interests.

“When we won the election six months ago, we boosted the powers of the independent adviser in the new ministerial code that was issued, to make sure that he had the power to initiate and carry out investigations into allegations like this.

“That is what he is doing, and that is the right way to deal with this.”

open image in gallery Pat McFadden insisted he has full confidence in Tulip Siddiq ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

It comes amid calls for Sir Keir Starmer to sack Ms Siddiq over the allegations, with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch saying: “He appointed his personal friend as anti-corruption minister and she is accused herself of corruption.

“Now the government of Bangladesh is raising serious concerns about her links to the regime of Sheikh Hasina.”

“It’s time for Keir Starmer to sack Tulip Siddiq,” the Tory leader said.

Bangladeshi leader Muhammad Yunus said London properties used by Ms Siddiq should be investigated and handed back to his government if they were acquired through “plain robbery”.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, he also called on her to apologise and resign, saying: “She becomes the minister for anti-corruption and defends herself. Maybe you didn’t realise it, but now you realise it.

“You say: ‘Sorry, I didn’t know it (at) that time, I seek forgiveness from the people that I did this and I resign.’ She’s not saying that. She’s defending herself.”

The Independent has contacted Ms Siddiq for comment.