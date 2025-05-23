Trump tells Starmer to stop building ‘unsightly windmills’ and drill for more oil in North Sea
US President hits out at prime minister’s net zero strategy
Donald Trump has taken aim at Sir Keir Starmer’s government just weeks after the two leaders appeared to establish a new relationship with a deal on trade.
The US president hit out at the Labour leader’s net zero strategy, telling him to “stop with the costly and unsightly windmills” and instead forge ahead with more drilling for oil in the North Sea.
He used a post on his social media platform Truth Social to say: “Our negotiated deal with the United Kingdom is working out well for all. I strongly recommend to them, however, that in order to get their Energy Costs down, they stop with the costly and unsightly windmills, and incentivize modernized drilling in the North Sea, where large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken.
“A century of drilling left, with Aberdeen as the hub. The old-fashioned tax system disincentivizes drilling, rather than the opposite. U.K.’s Energy Costs would go WAY DOWN, and fast!”
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments