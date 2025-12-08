Watch live: Zelensky meets Starmer for crunch talks as Trump claims Ukrainian leader hasn’t read peace plan
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Volodymyr Zelensky to Downing Street as European leaders meet in London for crunch Ukraine talks.
It comes after Donald Trump stepped up his criticism of Ukraine’s president, accusing Mr Zelensky of having failed to read the latest peace plan, saying he was “a little disappointed” in the Ukrainian leader, while insisting Russia’s Vladimir Putin was “fine with it”.
The PM will host Mr Zelensky, along with French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Friedrich Merz, for private talks as efforts continue to establish an end to the war with Russia.
Any peace deal would need to have “hard-edged” security guarantees for Ukraine to prevent Mr Putin restarting the war, Sir Keir said.
Mr Zelensky’s visit comes after Ukrainian officials concluded three days of talks with US counterparts as the White House presses Kyiv to accept a deal.
The Ukrainian leader said he had discussed “next steps” with Mr Trump’s team and was “determined to keep working in good faith”.
However, negotiators also acknowledged that any “real progress” will depend “on Russia’s readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace”.
