Why Keir Starmer is outdoing the EU when it comes to dealing with Donald Trump

As Ursula von der Leyen left Scotland last weekend with the ink still drying on the US/ EU trade deal she had just signed with Trump, the reception in European capitals was beyond gloomy.

After all the posturing, threats of counter tariffs, Ms von der Leyen had signed a deal which was roundly criticised by a long line of leaders including German chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said the agreement would "substantially damage" his nation's finances, and French prime minister Francois Bayrou, who described it as tantamount to "submission".

Hungary’s Viktor Orban, an outspoken critic of the EU leadership, said Trump "ate von der Leyen for breakfast".

But there was one question which diplomats and government heads were asking all over Europe: “How did Keir Starmer get a better deal than us?”

Not only is the EU still paying 15 per cent tariffs, but it now has agreed to spend billions purchasing energy resources from the US. This compared to the 10 per cent tariffs for the UK.

‘Featherweight’ Ursula von der Leyen

A seasoned diplomat of an EU member state told The Independent that there was “anger” about what had happened.

The fact that the UK “appears to be rewarded for Brexit” also really stung.

But what was more worrying was that the EU supposed collective muscle had failed to produce the goods.

Much of the blame has fallen on Ms von der Leyen herself and she is now being referred to as “the featherweight”. “She was just not strong enough to take on Trump,” said the diplomat.

“People are just remembering that she was a weak defence minister in the German government, now she is weak as a negotiator.”

An insider at Trump’s Turnberry golf resort described how the US president was “in no hurry” to conclude the talks on Saturday.

“He wanted to spend more time talking to paying guests and getting pictures with them,” The Independent was told.

“He was incredibly gracious to everyone there including the staff.”

Respect for Starmer

But it was a different story with Sir Keir.

The insider noted: “He spoke very warmly of Starmer. He genuinely likes him. I think he respects Starmer for standing up for himself and being straightforward and honest. Trump does not like a complete sycophant.

“In Keir he sees a decent man which the public in the UK don’t seem to see at all.”

This seemed to not only touch on trade issues but also the problems in the Middle East.

When Emmanuel Macron declared France would recognise a Palestinian state he was savaged by Trump’s secretary of state Marco Rubio.

When Canadian PM Mark Carney did the same Trump himself said it would threaten their trade deal.

But when Starmer did it, Trump effectively greenlit the decision and said he was fine with it.

The personal relationship between Starmer and Trump was vital in getting that done. But there was more.

One Washington insider close to the White House told The Independent: “Trump does not want any trouble with the UK until after he had a successful state visit in September.”

They predicted: “The relationship with Starmer will eventually fall apart over censorship – online harms bill, digital services taxes, illegal migration, Palestine, and Labour's capitulation to Islamism.”

However, that might not be the case. The key to UK diplomacy with the US is King Charles III and the Prince of Wales, with the US president’s reverence of the royal family keeping the show on the road.

One source said: “The King and Trump are actually very close.”

Meanwhile he “has spoken a lot” to Prince William, who he met at the reopening of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

Mandelson works the room

Added to that though has been the work of Lord Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador in Washington DC.

Having almost had his credentials rejected over links to China, Mandelson has been “working hard to meet everyone and build relations”.

“He is one of the big reasons the UK did well out of the trade deal,” a source said.

He is also been central to ensuring that the state visit in September by Trump is “a big success”.

One DC insider said: “Currently Lord Mandelson is probably the most effective ambassador in Washington at the moment. He seems to know everybody.”

Sir Keir will be hoping that this will all prove to be enough to maintain the preferential treatment he seems to be enjoying as a world leader with the US at the moment.