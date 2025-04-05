Jaguar Land Rover pauses US shipments as Starmer plots course over Trump’s 10% tariff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jaguar Land Rover is pausing shipments to the US as it works to "address the new trading terms" of in the wake of Donald Trump‘s 10 per cent tariff on British goods coming into force.

Sir Keir Starmer was expected to spend the weekend making back-to-back phone calls to world leaders about the tariffs, after talking with the Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and the Italian PM, Giorgia Meloni, on Friday. In those calls the leaders agreed that an “all-out trade war would be extremely damaging”.

On Saturday afternoon, Jaguar said it was “taking some short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans”.

open image in gallery Jaguar Land Rover has paused shipments to the US (JLR/PA) ( PA Media )

JLR stressed that the US is an “important market” for its cars, and the difficult decision comes as businesses continue grappling with the new trade rules, and the fallout on the global stock markets.

The prime minister has so far been reluctant to retaliate after Mr Trump imposed the tax on UK exports to the US, promising instead to take a “cool-headed and pragmatic approach” to the conflict.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has been speaking to world leaders (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA) ( PA Wire )

And, with business groups backing the PM’s approach so far, he is holed up this weekend on diplomatic calls as world leaders coordinate their response to the tariffs.

The standard 10 per cent US tariff on goods imported from around the world came into effect shortly after 5am on Saturday UK time. Other countries will see their tariff rates increase above that next week - including the EU, which will be hit with a 20 per cent rate.

A 25 per cent tax on all imported cars came into effect on Thursday.

The start of what promises to be a trade war saw the FTSE 100 suffer its worst day since the start of the pandemic, falling 4.95 per cent on Friday. Global markets also tumbled, with Wall Street’s Dow Jones index dropping 5.5 per cent and European and Australian stocks plummeting.

Downing Street said that Sir Keir spoke to Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and Italian premier Giorgia Meloni and had "been clear the UK's response will be guided by the national interest".

Issuing a read-out of their separate conversations on Friday, Number 10 said the leaders "all agreed that an all-out trade war would be extremely damaging".

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s tariffs sent global stock markets tumbling ( Getty Images )

A spokesperson said the PM "has been clear the UK's response will be guided by the national interest" and officials will "calmly continue with our preparatory work, rather than rush to retaliate".

"He discussed this approach with both leaders, acknowledging that while the global economic landscape has shifted this week, it has been clear for a long time that like-minded countries must maintain strong relationships and dialogue to ensure our mutual security and maintain economic stability," the spokesperson added.

He will make further calls to counterparts around the world over the weekend, while talks about a trade deal with the US are ongoing.

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds hopes a new trade agreement with the US will see the 10 per cent tariff rate on the UK lowered or dropped altogether. Officials had hoped a deal could be struck before the tariffs came into force, but will continue trying to strike a deal in the coming days and weeks.

Mr Reynolds also warned ministers will look at “possible retaliatory action” in response to 10 per cent levies on British goods entering the US, as officials work through 417 pages of products they could target in a list that includes everything from bourbon whiskey to motorbikes.

The government published an “indicative list of potential products that the government considers most appropriate for inclusion” in any fightback.

The list, which is said to “demonstrate what products may be subject to any future UK tariff response”, includes key US products such as bourbon whiskey, motorcycles, guitars and jeans but also scores of other items, ranging from whale meat to chopsticks.

Mr Reynolds, who set a deadline of early May for the consultation, also said any action would be “paused” if a trade deal was struck.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said on Friday the Government is "determined to get the best deal we can" with Washington.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves said Britain will get the best deal possible from the US ( EPA )

"Of course, we don't want to see tariffs on UK exports, and we're working hard as a government in discussion with our counterparts in the US to represent the British national interest and support British jobs and British industry," the chancellor said.

The Liberal Democrats have said that the government's "attempts to appease the White House" are not working, and called on ministers to coordinate a response with allies.

"We need to end this trade war as quickly as possible,” Lib Dem foreign affairs spokesman Calum Miller said.

He added: "The best way to end this crisis is to stand shoulder to shoulder with our European and Commonwealth friends. We must coordinate our response and strengthen our trading relations with our reliable allies. That's how we can protect our economy from Trump's bullying."

In a post on TruthSocial, Mr Trump said the United States needed to "hang tough" in the face of the trade changes.

"Big business is not worried about the Tariffs, because they know they are here to stay, but they are focused on the BIG, BEAUTIFUL DEAL, which will SUPERCHARGE our Economy," he said.