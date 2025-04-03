Trump ‘acted for his country’ with tariff plans, Starmer says
Prime minister vowed to keep ‘a cool head’ in a sign he won’t retaliate against US president’s tariffs
Donald Trump was “acting for his country” when he slapped a 10 per cent tariff on all British exports to the United States, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
The prime minister vowed to act in Britain’s interests in return, but indicated he would not hit back with retaliatory measures and instead would “keep a cool head”.
As he met business leaders to discuss the measures in Downing Street, Sir Keir warned: “Clearly, there will be an economic impact from the decisions the US has taken, both here and globally.”
But he said: “I want to be crystal clear: we are prepared, indeed one of the great strengths of this nation is our ability to keep a cool head."
The PM added: “Last night the President of the United States acted for his country, and that is his mandate.
"Today, I will act in Britain's interests with mine."
