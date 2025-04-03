Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump ‘acted for his country’ with tariff plans, Starmer says

Prime minister vowed to keep ‘a cool head’ in a sign he won’t retaliate against US president’s tariffs

Archie Mitchell
Political correspondent
Thursday 03 April 2025 03:01 EDT
Comments
Trump announces tariffs on Britain

Donald Trump was “acting for his country” when he slapped a 10 per cent tariff on all British exports to the United States, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The prime minister vowed to act in Britain’s interests in return, but indicated he would not hit back with retaliatory measures and instead would “keep a cool head”.

As he met business leaders to discuss the measures in Downing Street, Sir Keir warned: “Clearly, there will be an economic impact from the decisions the US has taken, both here and globally.”

But he said: “I want to be crystal clear: we are prepared, indeed one of the great strengths of this nation is our ability to keep a cool head."

The PM added: “Last night the President of the United States acted for his country, and that is his mandate.

"Today, I will act in Britain's interests with mine."

More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in