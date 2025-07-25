Trump lands in Scotland to visit his golf resorts ahead of Starmer talks
US president Donald Trump has landed in Scotland where he will spend the weekend golfing at his two luxury resorts and meeting with the British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Mr Trump was greeted by thousands of people hoping to catch a glimpse as he landed at Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire just before 8.30pm.
The US president was greeted by Scottish Secretary Ian Murray as he walked off Air Force One at Prestwick.
The pair could be seen shaking hands at the bottom of the aircraft stairs before Donald Trump walked across to a group of journalists to answer questions.
Trump is set to start the four-day-visit at his golf club at Turnberry before heading to his second property in Aberdeenshire, where he will open a new course.
On Sunday, Mr Trump is due to meet EU Ursula von der Leyen to discuss trade and on Monday, he will travel to Trump International Links Aberdeen accompanied by Keir Starmer.
On his last day in Scotland, the president is set to open a new 18-hole course in Aberdeenshire.
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...
