Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Trump lands in Scotland to visit his golf resorts ahead of Starmer talks

Rebecca Whittaker
Friday 25 July 2025 16:00 EDT
Comments
People watch as Air Force One carrying US President Donald Trump arrives at Prestwick Airport in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
People watch as Air Force One carrying US President Donald Trump arrives at Prestwick Airport in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

US president Donald Trump has landed in Scotland where he will spend the weekend golfing at his two luxury resorts and meeting with the British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Trump was greeted by thousands of people hoping to catch a glimpse as he landed at Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire just before 8.30pm.

The US president was greeted by Scottish Secretary Ian Murray as he walked off Air Force One at Prestwick.

The pair could be seen shaking hands at the bottom of the aircraft stairs before Donald Trump walked across to a group of journalists to answer questions.

Trump is set to start the four-day-visit at his golf club at Turnberry before heading to his second property in Aberdeenshire, where he will open a new course.

On Sunday, Mr Trump is due to meet EU Ursula von der Leyen to discuss trade and on Monday, he will travel to Trump International Links Aberdeen accompanied by Keir Starmer.

On his last day in Scotland, the president is set to open a new 18-hole course in Aberdeenshire.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in