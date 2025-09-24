Cooper says UK ‘ready to act’ after Trump tells Nato to down Russian planes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yvette Cooper has vowed Britain stands “ready to act” after Donald Trump urged Nato countries to shoot down intruding Russian planes.

The foreign secretary criticised Moscow for its “provocative and reckless” violations of Nato airspace in recent weeks during a speech to the United Nations.

It came as Mr Trump said Ukraine can win back all territory it has lost to Russia – a dramatic shift from his previous call on Kyiv to make concessions.

Ms Cooper told the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday: “Ukraine’s security is our security, and all of us depend on upholding the UN Charter.

“Russia’s actions seek to undermine democracy, secure conflict and spread instability far beyond Europe’s borders.

open image in gallery Yvette Cooper told the UN Security Council that Russia seeks to ‘spread instability’ ( AP )

“In recent weeks, we’ve seen provocative and reckless violations of Nato airspace in Estonia, Poland and Romania, against which Nato stands firm, and we will be ready to act.”

Nato has said it will respond to Russian aerial incursions with “military and non-military tools”.

In a statement, the alliance condemned the incursion by three MiG-31 jets on Friday, describing it as “part of a wider pattern of increasingly irresponsible Russian behaviour”.

Nato warned: “Russia should be in no doubt: Nato and allies will employ, in accordance with international law, all necessary military and non-military tools to defend ourselves and deter all threats from all directions.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump has backed planes being shot down if they enter Nato airspace ( AFP via Getty )

On Tuesday evening, former prime minister Boris Johnson said the UK and its allies lack “the will and the leadership and the sense of urgency” to do more to help Ukraine.

Speaking at the opening of an exhibition on Ukraine, he asked why frozen Russian assets are still not being used to fund the war effort, why the UK is still buying uranium from Russia, why it has not sanctioned Russian energy company Rosneft and why it has not imposed secondary sanctions on those still buying hydrocarbons from Russia.

Mr Johnson said: “I’ll tell you why. It’s because we’re still apprehensive about the consequences, and because we still fundamentally lack the will and the leadership and the sense of urgency to get this done.”