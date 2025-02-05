Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has shot down Donald Trump’s plan to turn Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East”, arguing Palestinians “need to be able to return to their homes”.

In a rebuke to the US president, a member of Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet backed a two-state solution to the conflict and said Israel should exist alongside “a free and viable Palestinian state”.

As the first member of the UK government to respond to Mr Trump’s suggestion, Steve Reed declined to directly criticise the president.

open image in gallery Donald Trump suggested Gaza could be turned into ‘the Riviera of the Middle East’ ( REUTERS )

But, pressed over Trump’s claim that the US plans to “take over” Gaza and “own” the territory with Palestinians being resettled elsewhere, the UK environment secretary insisted those who had been displaced should be able to return.

He said: “Palestinian civilians have been through a living nightmare for the last 14 months, they need to be able to return to their homes and start to rebuild them.”

He added: “What I won’t do is provide a running commentary on the pronouncements of the president of the United States or any other world leader… I think we should give Donald Trump credit for the role he played in securing the ceasefire in the first place.

“But it is the view of the UK government that Palestinians should be able to return to their homes and rebuild their shattered lives.”

The Liberal Democrats, who have been trying to win over anti-Trump voters in the UK since his return to the White House, said Mr Trump’s plan for Gaza was “bizarre and dangerous”.

open image in gallery Steve Reed hit back at Donald Trump’s suggestion ( PA Wire )

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “The UK needs to make clear that these proposals must be rejected, and that we support international law and a two state solution based on 1967 borders.”

Mr Trump on Tuesday said he wanted to create “the Riviera of the Middle East” by taking over Gaza and resettling Palestinians into “areas where the leaders currently say no”.

The president outlined plans to “take over” the war-torn enclave, and did not rule out using American troops to do so.

Speaking alongside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an East Room press conference after the two leaders met in the Oval Office, Mr Trump described Gaza as a “hell hole”.

The strip, he said, “has been a symbol of death and destruction for so many decades, and so bad for the people anywhere near it, and especially those who live there.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer’s government believes Palestinians should be allowed to return to their homes in Gaza ( PA Wire )

“It's been very unlucky,” he continued. “It's been an unlucky place for a long time. Being in its presence just has not been good, and it should not go through a process of rebuilding and occupation by the same people that have really stood there and fought for it and lived there and died there and lived a miserable existence there.”

Pressed on what authority would permit the United States to take over Gaza — which is considered occupied territory under international law — Trump replied that he saw the United States taking “a long-term ownership position” that would bring “great stability to the Middle East” region. He also said the US could send troops to Gaza to accomplish this.

“Everybody I've spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent — in a really magnificent area,” he said.

“I've studied this very closely over a lot of months, and I've seen it from every different angle, and it's a very, very dangerous place to be, and it's only going to get worse. And I think this is an idea that's gotten tremendous ... praise. And if the United States can help to bring stability and peace in the Middle East, we'll do that.

“We're going to give people a chance to live in a beautiful community that's safe and secure, and I think you're going to see tremendous, a tremendous outflowing of support,” Trump said.

UK shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel declined to give a “running commentary on those overnight comments”. But she stressed that “no one country will be able to do this on their own” regarding the reconstruction of Gaza.

She told Times Radio: “We will have to wait and see, because no one country will be able to do this on their own. Our partners, our allies, in the Gulf states and the Middle East, we've already heard from the Saudi government as well, they will all have a role to play.”