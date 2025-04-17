Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NHS will be pursued if it does not follow new guidance on gender and single sex spaces, the equalities watchdog has warned in the wake of the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling that transgender women are not legally women.

The judgement, which stated the definition of a woman in equality law is based on biological sex, means trans women with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) can be excluded from single-sex spaces if doing so is deemed “proportionate”.

Current NHS guidance means trans people are accommodated on wards and other areas according to their presentation - the way they dress, and the name and pronouns they use. But Wednesday’s ruling now means NHS wards must accommodate patients based on their biological sex.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner chairs the EHRC (David Jones/PA) ( PA )

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said it was "working at pace" to provide an updated code of conduct for services, including the NHS and prisons.

And now its chairwoman has now confirmed the watchdog will pursue the NHS if it does not change its guidance.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday morning: “They (the NHS) have to change it. They now have clarity.

“There is no confusion as of yesterday, at 10.30 in the morning, and they can start to implement the new legal reasoning and produce their exceptions forthwith, but they have to change it. We will be having conversations with them to update that guidance.”

Asked if the EHRC will pursue the case if it doesn’t, she replied: “Yes, we will.”

Officials have confirmed the NHS is looking at updating its official guidance on same-sex wards to reflect the ruling. But no further information has been given on where trans women will be accommodated if they can no longer use single-sex wards.

Baroness Falkner also said the “efficacy” of the Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) - a UK legal document that recognises an individual’s gender identity, allowing them to legally change their sex - will be re-examined after the ruling.

She said the “next stage of litigation may well be tests as to the efficacy of the GRC, and or other areas.”

Asked about whether she thinks GRCs are now “worthless”, she replied: “We don’t believe they are. We think they’re quite important.

“But I think there will be other areas, I mean, the Government is thinking of digital IDs, and if digital IDs come in, then what documentation will provide the identity of that person?

“So it’s going to be a space that we’ll have to watch very carefully as we go on.”

The Supreme Court’s judgement came after campaign group For Women Scotland (FWS) brought a series of challenges – including to the UK’s highest court – over the definition of “woman” in Scottish legislation mandating 50 per cent female representation on public boards.

Gender critical rights campaigners hailed the ruling as a victory for biological women that will protect single-sex spaces.

But trans rights groups warned it will “exclude trans people wholesale from participating in UK society”.

jane fae, director of trans campaign group TransActual, said: “The entire trans community is devastated,” the campaigner told The Independent. “Irrespective of the small print on this ruling, the intent seems clear: to exclude trans people wholesale from participating in UK society.”