The government’s announcement of changes to inheritance tax, which will see a 20 per cent levy imposed on inherited agricultural assets worth over £1 million starting from April 2026, has ignited widespread debate.

While Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer insists that “the vast majority of farms and farmers” will remain unaffected by the changes, many in the farming community are unconvinced.

Critics, including the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), warn that this policy could jeopardise family farms, which make up approximately two-thirds of Britain’s agricultural base. NFU president Tom Bradshaw and other prominent voices argue that the tax hike may lead to long-term consequences for food production, rural economies, and the sustainability of family farming.

Sir Keir has defended the measure, noting that £5 billion has been committed to the farming budget over the next two years, and that exemptions could allow farm-owning couples to pass on up to £3 million without paying any inheritance tax.

As thousands prepare to march in protest on Tuesday, with farmers’ children leading the demonstration on toy tractors and celebrities like Jeremy Clarkson lending their support, the debate remains heated.

Some believe the policy is a necessary step to balance public finances and support essential services, while others see it as a threat to the agricultural heritage and food security of the UK.

Now we want to know what you think. Is the ‘tractor tax’ a fair approach to reform inheritance tax, or does it risk dismantling the fabric of family farming?

