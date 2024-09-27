Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

As the Conservatives grapple with an uncertain political landscape ahead of the next general election, key questions loom over the future of the party’s direction and leadership.

This year’s Conservative Party conference in Birmingham promises to be a radically different affair from 2023’s gathering when Rishi Sunak’s government clung on to power with a series of last-ditch policy announcements. Ministers at the time proposed offshoring prisoners, cutting civil servants, and controversially scrapping HS2.

The focus has now shifted to the battle for the party’s future. James Cleverly, Kemi Badenoch, Robert Jenrick, and Tom Tugendhat are the frontrunners, engaging in hustings, speeches, and behind-the-scenes lobbying as they vie for the leadership.

Meanwhile, former Tory MPs, ousted in July’s general election, will reflect on where the party went wrong and how it can recover. Should the Tories focus on winning back votes from Reform or the Liberal Democrats? How can they regain credibility on immigration, having presided over significant increases?

And how can they come to terms with the legacies of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, David Cameron, George Osborne, and Rishi Sunak?

The party faces tough decisions on its strategy, as well as internal debates about its identity and priorities. With these pressing issues in mind, I invite you to join me, John Rentoul, The Independent’s chief political commentator, for a live Q&A.

I will be answering your questions on the Conservative Party’s future, the challenges it faces, and the key figures shaping its direction.

If you have a question on the Conservative Party conference, submit it now here, or when I join you live at 4pm on Monday September 30 for the “Ask Me Anything” event.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 4pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.