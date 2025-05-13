Tory MP Patrick Spencer charged with sexual assaults at Groucho Club

A Tory MP has been charged with two counts of sexual assault at a posh London private members club.
Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Patrick Spencer has been charged over the alleged incidents which are said to have happened at central London’s Groucho Club in August 2023.
Senior Conservatives have already told The Independent that if a by-election is called the seat is likely to fall to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.
The Metropolitan Police said Mr Spencer was interviewed at a London police station in March over the incidents, relating to two separate women.
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on June 16.
This is a breaking new story, more follows...
