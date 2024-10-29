Ex-Tory MP drunkenly touched woman in Parliament bar, damning report finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A former Tory MP inappropriately touched a woman’s bottom in one of parliament’s bars without her consent, according a damning report by the Commons sleaze watchdog.

Aaron Bell, who suddenly stepped down before the general election despite having campaigned for six days, was found to have touched the complainant’s left thigh, waist and bottom “inappropriately and without her consent” last December in Parliament’s Strangers’ bar.

The damning report, by parliament’s standards commissioner, described the incident as “brazen and drunken” sexual misconduct.

It found Mr Bell “abused his position of power over the complainant”, citing the significant age gap between the two and his role as an MP and assistant government whip.

And it said the complainant felt targeted as a young, female and junior member of staff “who would risk considerable adverse impacts on her career if she made a complaint”.

The panel investigating Mr Bell found that it was “a serious case of sexual misconduct involving an abuse of power”. And it said, had Mr Bell remained an MP after the general election, it would have considered recommending a significant suspension from the Commons.

Had he been eligible for a former MPs’ pass, which lets ex-members access the estate after standing down, the panel would have asked MPs to vote for its indefinite removal.

The report concluded: “In the circumstances ‘this Report will stand as a published reprimand for the respondent’s misconduct’.”

In May, Mr Bell joined a growing exodus of Tory MPs quitting before the general election, when the party went on to suffer its worst defeat in history.

At the time, he said it was “with a heavy heart” that he was stepping down, raising questions about why he had been on the campaign trail since Rishi Sunak called the snap summer poll.

Days into the contest he had been telling constituents in Newcastle-under-Lyme he wanted to be re-elected.

In a statement, Mr Bell said: “I am disappointed at the outcome of the investigation but have chosen not to appeal the findings of the Commissioner.

“I apologise for any upset caused to the complainant and wish to make it clear that I did not intend to cause any distress.

“This investigation was one of the reasons I chose not to seek re-election at the General Election – I have let down the loyal members of my Association and thank them for the support they gave me as a Member of Parliament. I would also like to apologise to the people of Newcastle-under-Lyme, whom it was an honour to serve.

“This has been a difficult time for my family, and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”