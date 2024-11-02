Watch: Kemi Badenoch announced as new Tory leader
Watch as Kemi Badenoch is confirmed as the new Tory leader, defeating Robert Jenrick to be crowned as Rishi Sunak's replacement on Saturday, 2 November.
It concludes a four-month-long race after the members’ ballot closed on Thursday.
The MP for North West Essex will be tasked with fronting the Conservative Party's recovery from the July election result which saw it return just 121 MPs.
Dame Priti Patel, Mel Stride, Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly all spent the summer campaigning alongside Mr Jenrick and Ms Badenoch but were eventually eliminated leaving the two frontrunners.
There was some surprise when the shadow home secretary did not make the final two names to be put to members the following day, securing only 37 votes compared with Mr Jenrick’s 41 and Ms Badenoch’s 42.
The leadership contest was triggered after the party secured less than 25 per cent of the vote nationally in the July general election, prompting Mr Sunak to apologise to the country and his party and announce his resignation.
