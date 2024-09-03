Support truly

Watch live as Tom Tugendhat launches his Conservative Party leadership campaign in central London on Tuesday 3 September.

Mr Tugendhat, one of the six Tory MPs vying to be Rishi Sunak’s successor as leader, will promise to reset the party’s relationship with the public.

The race for the Tory leadership has begun to heat up as MPs return to Westminster after the summer recess, with James Cleverly and Kemi Badenoch launching their campaigns on Monday.

Former ministers Robert Jenrick, Mel Stride and Dame Priti Patel are also running for the leadership, though Mr Stride is yet to hold a launch event.

In his speech, Mr Tugendhat will insist that only under his stewardship can the Conservatives win back the trust of the public after “recent games” at Westminster which have plagued the party.

The senior Tory is expected to emphasise the importance of public service, telling the audience: “My pledge, as leader, is to return to the honest state, the responsible state.

“I will set out the agenda for government to win back the trust and confidence in the future because I know that this country has the greatest building blocks for future success.”