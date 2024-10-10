Tory centrists refuse to back Jenrick or Badenoch as MPs leave them disenfranchised

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The leading centrist group on the left of the Tory party has announced it will not endorse either of the hard-right candidates put forward by Conservative MPs for members to choose from.

The Tory Reform Group (TRG), which is in its 50th year, issued a statement after former home secretary James Cleverly was shockingly eliminated from the contest on Wednesday. It leaves two right-wing candidates Robert Jenrick, who wants the UK to leave the European Convention of Human Rights, and Kemi Badenoch, who has been a leading voice in the so-called culture wars including trans issues.

The TRG statement read: "Unfortunately, we have been consistently disappointed by the lack of engagement from the two candidates chosen by MPs.

James Cleverly’s elimination has disenfranchiesed the left of the Conservative Party ( Anadolu via Getty Images )

"Both have used rhetoric and focused on issues which are far and away from the party at its best, let alone the One Nation values we cherish and uphold."

The announcement came as centrists in the Conservatives have started taking to social media to announce they will not vote between the final two.

Councillor Ed Godwin, a member of the TRG from Kent, tweeted: “I won't be voting in this leadership race. I don’t relate to either candidate and feel they’ll continue with the same attitude and approach that brought our party to this point.

“The winner will obviously have a chance to win back dissatisfied members like me moving forward.”

The comments come after Labour and the Lib Dems openly rejoiced at the selection of two right-wing candidates in the final vote.

One Labour MP texted journalists asking if his party should declare the result yesterday as a gift.

Meanwhile, the Lib Dems simply posted a picture of a precarious blue wall waiting to be smashed down.

Mr Cleverly had looked set to go through after easily winning the penultimate round and eliminating his centrist One Nation rival former security minister Tom Tugendhat.

But vote switching saw the former home secretary left two short on 38 with Mr Jenrick on 40.