Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

the independent debate

Who should be the next leader of the Tory party? Join The Independent Debate

We want to hear your thoughts on the direction the Conservatives should take to win back voter support—and who should lead the party’s recovery

Monday 30 September 2024 09:06
Comments
Robert Jenrick at a hustings during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Robert Jenrick at a hustings during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

James Cleverly is emerging as the favourite in the Tory leadership race, but a large portion of the public remains unsure about who they want to see leading the party.

A new Techne poll revealed that 13 per cent of respondents believe Cleverly would make the best prime minister, putting him just ahead of Robert Jenrick, with 12 per cent. Kemi Badenoch followed with 10 per cent support, while Tom Tugendhat trailed behind with 6 per cent.

The poll was conducted just ahead of the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham, where leadership hopefuls will showcase their vision for the party through hustings, Q&A sessions, and networking events.

Now we’re asking you: Who do you want to see as the next leader of the Tory party? What direction should the Conservatives take to regain the support of voters? Do you think they can win them back?

Share your thoughts by adding them in the comments — we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details — then you can take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in