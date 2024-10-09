Tory civil war erupts again less than two hours after MPs pivot to the hard right

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Tory civil war has erupted again after MPs decided to make the leadership final the most right-wing in the party’s history.

Less than two hours after hard-right candidates Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick made it to the last round of the Tory leadership contest, the camps started attacking each other.

Jenrick cheerleader Tory MP Sir John Hayes took a sideswipe at Ms Badenoch, saying the Conservatives do not want an “irascible leadership” – a thinly veiled reference to claims that she is “abrasive” at times.

Badenoch cheerleader Tory MP Nigel Huddleston hit back suggesting Mr Jenrick had “too many specific policies”.

This appeared to be a reference to Mr Jenrick’s detailed leadership manifesto which includes a pledge for Britain to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights.

The barbs, exchanged in a BBC Radio interview less than two hours after Ms Badenoch and Mr Jenrick came first and second in the latest vote of the Conservative leadership race, defeating James Cleverly, put an end to Tory hopes that the leadership contest would not provoke more infighting.

South Holland and The Deeping MP Sir John said: “Robert has a much broader experience of government than Kemi. He is appealing and can unite the party. We don’t need an irascible leadership. We want a leadership that is emollient but principled.”

When Droitwich and Evesham MP Mr Huddleston was asked to respond to the suggestion that Ms Badenoch is “irascible”, he said: “Kemi can connect with lots of people. Her message is very different from the others. She starts from first principles and values that will unite all Conservatives. Other candidates have gone out there with very deep dive specific policies.”

Meanwhile, the defeated One Nation centrist candidate James Cleverly accepted defeat gracefully and appealed for unity.

Tory members now get to vote on Ms Badenoch and Mr Jenrick who have both been seen as culture warriors.

Mr Jenrick wants the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights while Ms Badenoch has been accused of being transphobic.