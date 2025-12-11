Tony Blair gives Shabana Mahmood stamp of approval amid Labour leadership speculation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tony Blair has effectively endorsed Shabana Mahmood as a future Labour leader, praising her as “brilliant” and “impressive” in a joint public appearance with the home secretary.

The former Labour prime minister hosted a Christmas event for the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) alongside Ms Mahmood, which she used to deliver a passionate personal and political manifesto.

Amid widespread speculation that Sir Keir Starmer could be forced to step down as prime minister, Ms Mahmood has emerged among the front runners to succeed him with Sir Tony saying he was “thrilled” to get the chance to interview her.

The TBI event took place at a prestigious hotel in Whitehall just across the road from where the prime minister was simultaneously hosting lobby journalists in Downing Street.

Sir Tony praised her “radical” style and “political philosophy” behind her crackdown on immigration, comparing it to his own approach in power.

open image in gallery Tony Blair interviews Shabana Mahmood on stage at the TBI Christmas party ( David Maddox )

Ms Mahmood used the prestigious Labour platform to speak of her struggle in overcoming social media abuse to make her mark as a “brown Muslim woman.”

She would not give in to “some two-bit idiot on Twitter”.

With Labour struggling in the polls, her name is mentioned alongside health secretary Wes Streeting, energy secretary Ed Miliband and former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner as one of those who could replace Sir Keir in Downing Street in the new year.

In a relaxed performance, the home secretary joked that the criminal gangs behind illegal immigration were so clever that if they set up conventional businesses, Britain’s economic ills would soon be over.

And she said tip-offs from voters in her Birmingham Ladywood constituency about “dodgy care home” immigration scams and abuses in rules allowing spouses of immigrants settled in Britain to join them were shaping her immigration curbs.

Ms Mahmood said the British people were “decent, honest and tolerant” towards immigrants – but only if they came here legally.

And she claimed there was support for strong controls on illegal and legal migration from both “white and non-white working class communities.”

During the interview, Ms Mahmood bared her soul and compared her Islamic faith to that of devout Christian Sir Tony, stating it was her main motivation in joining the Labour Party.

However, unlike him, she was proud to talk about the importance of her religious beliefs, she said.

She recalled the famous occasion when Sir Tony was asked as prime minister by a journalist about his Christian beliefs, only for his press secretary Alastair Campbell to interject: “We don’t do God.”

“Is Alastair Campbell here?” asked Ms Mahmood at the event hosted by the TBI. “You and I can do God – that’s good,” she told Sir Tony.

She continued: “My faith, very much, has called me to public service as well. So it’s less about the party… and more that I was… serving my own people.

“I believe life is a test, and you are accountable to God for how you use the privileges you were gifted at birth by God, and that really motivates me.”

open image in gallery Keir Starmer is facing questions over his leadership ( House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA )

Speaking of her determination to defy racist critics, she said: “People have been trying to knock me down for a long time because being a brown Muslim woman in politics is not an easy thing in and of itself.

“I have seen off every attempt to deflect me, to shut me up, to knock me down.”

She had faced “horrible campaigns” but came through stronger because of her “I refuse to lose” attitude.

Ms Mahmood had “sacrificed a lot to be here” and refused to be silenced by “some two-bit idiot on Twitter.”

“There is no racist in this land or anywhere else in the world that is going to make me feel like I don’t belong in my own country.”

Immigration laws were “subject to huge amounts of abuse” and the public “feel pretty hacked off about it”, she said.

Voters were entitled to feel angry when rules were broken “because in this country, two of the things we prize above all else are fairness and contribution.

“We’re very willing to give people a chance in our country, to be part of us and to become one of us. If I think people feel, ‘well, that’s fair, you came in in a proper way,’ and if they feel ‘you’re contributing’… it unlocks the generosity of the British people.

“Our nation is full of very decent people who are generous, very open-minded and tolerant. But there are conditions to unlocking that openness.”

Immigration controls had support from all communities, she said.

“I represent a part of the world that is majority non-white, so I see immigrant working-class communities reacting in exactly the same way that white working-class communities do to the issues of both legal and illegal migration.”

Whistleblowers in her constituency had informed her of “dodgy care provider companies being set up… people coming over, allegedly to work in the care sector and not working at all.

“I have drawn almost totally on my constituency experience… people are currently disclosing to me what they can see as abuses in the spousal visa system: organised crime and how it is operating in and around (asylum seeker) hotels.”

Promising further tough measures in her campaign to “smash the gangs” behind illegal immigration and the small boats, Ms Mahmood said: “Organised criminals are highly enterprising people, and if they were legit businessmen, this country wouldn’t have an economic problem. These people know what they’re doing. They move really fast.”

Asked how she could avoid the charge from some Labour MPs that her policies were “anti-immigrant,” Ms Mahmood conceded she would not win them all over – but was not overly concerned.

“That’s OK on one level. It’s a numbers game, it’s politics.

open image in gallery Mahmood told Blair her stance on illegal immigration had been influenced by ‘dodgy care providers being set up’ in her own constituency ( PA )

“Sometimes you have to accept there’s people within your own tribe that have a different view on a particular issue, and I’m pretty comfortable with that… the party is a coalition of people.”

But with the issue of leadership hanging over the event, the audience laughed when Sir Tony invited her to say how she would save the trouble-torn Labour Party.

When he observed her battles with the Labour Left had echoes of his own problems in confronting the left-wing militant tendency in the 1990s, Ms Mahmood replied: “It is probably the same stories, maybe even with some of the same characters (as) the Militant era, nothing ever really changes.

“I really believe in what I’m doing. So when people try to knock you off course… it sort of almost doesn’t matter what barrage of noise you might get from whichever quarter, because this is the right thing for the country.”

She defended her bold approach to solving major political problems like immigration, characterising it as “go big – or go home.”

When Sir Tony Blair held a similar discussion at the Tony Blair Institute in July 2023 with Starmer, a year before the election, it was seen as a deliberate move to help Starmer win power.

Some saw Sir Tony’s interview with Mahmood in a similar light.

After the discussion finished, one ally noted that “she is a sign-posted politician, which is rare in politics.”

Another attendee joked: “I think Tony has anointed his preferred leadership candidate.”

Earlier, when introducing Sir Tony and Ms Mahmood onto the stage Ryan Wain, the TBI’s political director, joked about “calling out the elephant in the room”.

He said: “The words I keep hearing people talk about in the room and use are leadership. So I'm going to offer my own personal view.”

Then joking about Liverpool football club’s manager Arne Slot, instead of Sir Keir, he said: “I think he’s mishandled the Mo Salah situation, but he is here to stay for the long course.”