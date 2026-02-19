Tech firms must remove ‘revenge porn’ in 48 hours or risk being blocked

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tech firms will be ordered to remove “revenge porn” within 48 hours or risk being fined or banned from the UK under proposed laws announced by ministers.

Through an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill, the government will make it a legal requirement for companies to take down intimate images shared without a victim's consent no more than 48 hours after it is flagged to them,

If they fail to do, they would face large fines of up to 10 per cent of their global revenue or risk having their services blocked in the UK.

Sir Keir Starmer said he was putting tech firms “on notice” by implementing the measures, which could see companies such as X face large fines of up to 10 per cent or having their services blocked in the UK if they fail to comply.

“The online world is the front line of the 21st century battle against violence against women and girls. That’s why my government is taking urgent action: against chatbots and ‘nudification’ tools,” he said.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer said he was putting tech firms “on notice” by implementing the measures ( PA Wire )

“Today we are going further, putting companies on notice so that any non-consensual image is taken down in under 48 hours.

“Violence against women and girls has no place in our society, and I will not rest until it is rooted out.”

The new measures also mean victims will only need to report an image once rather than across multiple websites, and it will be automatically deleted if there is a new upload.

The government said plans are also being considered by regulator Ofcom for intimate images shared without a victim’s consent to be classed similarly to child sexual abuse and terrorism content, meaning they would be digitally marked and automatically removed if someone tried to repost them.

Victims’ minister Alex Davies-Jones explained the government will use hash matching, which is used for the detection of known illegal or harmful images and videos across the internet

open image in gallery Victims’ minsiter Alex Davies-Jones explained the government will use hash matching, which is used for the detection of known illegal or harmful images and videos across the internet ( PA Archive )

She told Sky News: “We’ll be using something called hash matching, which is similar to terrorist content or child sexual abuse content so that it can be taken down on every platform, so you as a victim don't have to report it to every single platform time and again to try and get that taken down.”

Technology secretary Liz Kendall said the days of tech firms “having a free pass are over”.

She said: “No woman should have to chase platform after platform, waiting days for an image to come down. Under this government, you report once and you’re protected everywhere.

“The internet must be a space where women and girls feel safe, respected, and able to thrive.”

The measures come weeks after Sir Keir battled X’s Grok AI tool amid concerns its AI tool had been used to generate sexualised images of women and children.

The prime minister indicated at the time that the social media platform could be blocked in the UK after “unlawful” and “disgusting” images were generated using the tool.