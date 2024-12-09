Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK to pause Syrian asylum claims after collapse of Assad regime

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said it is “premature” to discuss resettlement schemes for Syrian refugees

Holly Evans
Monday 09 December 2024 12:54 EST
Thousands of Syrian refugees resettled in the UK after being forced to flee their country
Thousands of Syrian refugees resettled in the UK after being forced to flee their country (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The UK has paused decisions on Syrian asylum claims due to the uncertainty following the collapse of the Bashar Assad regime.

A Home Office spokesman said: “The Home Office has paused decisions on Syrian asylum claims whilst we assess the current situation.

“We keep all country guidance relating to asylum claims under constant review so we can respond to emerging issues.”

Millions of Syrians fled the country after the outbreak of civil war and the Assad regime’s brutal crackdown on opponents.

Thousands of Syrians have been granted asylum in the UK, but the Home Office said decisions on applications would now be paused while events unfold in Damascus.

More follows on this breaking news story

