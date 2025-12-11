Councillors pelted with eggs during asylum seekers debate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of councillors were “violently intimidated” and “pelted with eggs” at a meeting by people wearing balaclavas in the public gallery, MPs have been told.

Swale Borough Council in Kent were debating making their area a “District of Sanctuary” for asylum seekers in the meeting on Wednesday evening.

The council also confirmed that their office was also damaged, with toilets and lifts vandalised and “deliberate flooding caused water to pour through the ceiling in several areas”.

Kevin McKenna, Labour MP for Sittingbourne and Sheppey, which includes Swale Borough, told the House of Commons of his horror at the “violent scenes” and branded the incident an “attack on democracy itself”.

A spokesperson for Kent Police confirmed officers had attended a reported disturbance at the council meeting, and received reports of criminal damage and a common assault.

Mr McKenna said: “I’m horrified to report to you and to the House as a whole that last night in Swale Borough Council there were violent scenes as people wearing balaclavas in the public gallery itself violently intimidated councillors.

“They were threatening them, pelting them with eggs and missiles from the gallery.

“This is an attack on democracy itself. This is an attack on free speech. This is an attack on my constituents.

“The building was so badly vandalised afterwards, with toilets flooded, lifts destroyed.

“It can’t be used today and is not open. My constituents cannot access council services because of these actions.

“Our democracy is based on the ability to disagree with each other strongly, but never violently.”

Kevin McKenna, the Labour MP for Sittingbourne and Sheppey, which includes Swale Borough, branded the incident an 'attack on democracy itself' as he told the House of Commons of his horror at the 'violent scenes'

Commons leader Sir Alan Campbell said: “(Mr McKenna) speaks very powerfully of the appalling actions which have taken place, and I join him in condemning the actions of those involved.”

He added: “There are plenty of examples, too many examples, of where MPs are intimidated, but it’s where other local representatives are intimidated too, and it’s simply not acceptable.

“So let me be very clear: those people, anyone involved in public life, should not be subject to harassment or intimidation for doing their job, and this House needs to stand united in sending out that message.”

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle branded it “an appalling situation”, adding: “An attack on democracy is not acceptable.”

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police attended a reported disturbance during a public meeting at council offices in East Street, Sittingbourne, on the evening of Wednesday December 10.

“Officers liaised with council officials at the premises at the end of the meeting and later received reports of criminal damage and a common assault.

“There have been no arrests at this stage and an investigation is under way into the circumstances.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to contact the appeal line on 01795 419119, quoting reference 46/211635/25. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use the online form.”

Swale Borough Council in Kent was debating making the area a 'District of Sanctuary' for asylum seekers in the meeting on Wednesday evening

A Swale Borough Council spokesperson said: “We’re currently working to get our office back open after they were damaged by some members of the public who attended a council meeting last night.

“Toilets were vandalised, deliberate flooding caused water to pour through the ceiling in several areas, and a lift was also damaged.

“The police are examining the CCTV footage, and we will be supportive of any prosecutions they pursue.”