Four suspended Labour MPs let back into party after conduct review
Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchliff, Brian Leishman and Rachael Maskell are let back into the Labour party
Four Labour MPs – Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchliff, Brian Leishman and Rachael Maskell – have had the whip restored after they had been suspended for repeatedly rebelling against the government.
The backbenchers were suspended after all four voted against Labour’s benefits reforms as part of a wider rebellion that saw the changes postponed in July.
Ms Maskell, MP for York Central, claimed she had been suspended for “standing up for my constituents” over the plans.
But on Friday, as the party faces a split on breaking manifesto promises on tax hikes ahead of the Budget, the four MPs had their whip restored, following a review of their recent conduct.
All aside from York Central MP Ms Maskell were first elected at last year’s election.
Lucy Powell, the newly elected Labour deputy leader, has urged the Government not to raise taxes at the coming Budget, amid speculation Chancellor Rachel Reeves is preparing to do so.
Ms Powell said in an interview with the BBC the Government “should be following through” on its manifesto pledge not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT.
Her warning that such a move could damage “trust in politics” comes after comments by Ms Reeves this week which heightened expectations that the November 26 statement will feature an increase in the basic rate of income tax.
Ministers also continue to feel the fire from Labour backbenchers over measures to improve living standards.
Richard Burgon (Leeds East), and Steve Witherden (Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr), are among those who have recently used House of Commons questions to call for the two-child benefit cap to be scrapped.
