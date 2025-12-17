Watch live: Wes Streeting grilled by MPs as doctors begin five-day strike
Watch live as Wes Streeting is questioned by MPs on Wednesday (17 December), as resident doctors begin their five days of industrial action.
Alongside his Department’s Permanent Secretary, Samantha Jones, and NHS England Chief Executive Sir Jim Mackey, the health secretary will be quizzed at the Health and Social Care Committee.
The MPs are expected to press the trio for details on how they plan to implement key strategic changes across the NHS.
It comes as resident doctors begin a walkout over pay and job concerns. The strike, their 14th since 2023, began at 7am on Wednesday and is set to last until 7am on Monday (22 December).
In a statement, Dr Jack Fletcher, chair of the resident doctors committee at the British Medical Association (BMA), said the latest strike was the result of “hurried, last-minute offers” from the government.
Streeting has rejected the British Medical Association's (BMA) pay demands, accusing the union of a “shocking disregard for patient safety”.
Meanwhile, NHS leaders issued an “urgent plea” for people to get vaccinated against flu.
Duncan Burton, chief nursing officer for England, said: “The last thing anyone wants is for them or their loved ones to be unwell or hospitalised over the festive season, so if you don’t want your new year ruined – this is your last chance to get vaccinated in time.
“This is an urgent plea from the NHS – please come forward for your flu jab now and get protected.”
