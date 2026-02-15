Stephen Flynn says Starmer’s Labour has ‘downed tools’ amid crisis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Flynn, the SNP Westminster leader, has warned that the "cost of chaos" within the UK Government is directly harming Scottish families and businesses.

He accused ministers of being "so caught up in their own civil war that they are completely ignoring Westminster’s never-ending cost-of-living crisis". Flynn specifically pointed to Labour's internal strife, which he claimed followed Scottish leader Anas Sarwar’s calls for the Prime Minister to resign amid revelations concerning Peter Mandelson’s association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The MP for Aberdeen South argued that Labour ministers are "downing tools" to focus on party divisions, leading to "economic and political paralysis". He cited sluggish economic growth, the repercussions of Brexit, and the declining value of the pound against the euro as evidence.

Mr Flynn stated: "The cost of chaos under the Labour Party is growing and getting worse – Keir Starmer’s Labour Party are so caught up in their own civil war that they are completely ignoring Westminster’s never-ending cost-of-living crisis."

The SNP Westminster leader said ministers are ‘so caught up in their own civil war that they are completely ignoring Westminster's never-ending cost-of-living crisis’ ( James Manning/PA Wire )

He added: "When it comes to managing the economy, tackling Westminster’s cost-of-living crisis or even the basics of passing promised legislation – Keir Starmer’s distracted and divided Labour Party have blatantly downed tools."

Flynn suggested the public is "wise to the fact" that while Labour deals with "fighting amongst themselves, they will never fight for them". He further commented: "Another week of Westminster scandal has come with real costs and consequences – the pound plummeted, borrowing rates soared and even passing laws came to a standstill – people were promised ‘change’; Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has only delivered chaos."

In contrast, Flynn highlighted the SNP's focus in Scotland on "our people’s priorities", citing the opening of the first GP walk-in clinic, frozen rail fares, five years of the Scottish child payment, and a resident doctor pay deal.

He praised First Minister John Swinney, stating: "Under John Swinney, our NHS is turning a corner with waiting times falling thanks to that relentless focus on improving our health service."

Flynn concluded: "While the Labour Party rips itself apart, John Swinney’s SNP Government can always be trusted to be on Scotland’s side."

The UK Government has been approached for comment.