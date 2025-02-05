Starmer rages against ‘partying’ Tories as he hits back over voice coach lockdown row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer furiously hit back at “partying” Tories as he was again pressed on claims he broke lockdown rules during the Covid pandemic when he met his voice coach on Christmas Eve in 2021.

The row is over whether actress Leonie Mellinger was a key worker who would have been allowed for a meeting during tier 4 lockdown as the country closed for Christmas.

The issue has intensified because of the way Sir Keir pursued former prime minister Boris Johnson over Partygate activities in Downing Street.

( UK Parliament )

The issue ultimately contributed to Mr Johnson being ousted from Number 10 with Sir Keir claiming: “You cannot be a law breaker and a law maker.”

Tory MP Gagan Mohindra pressed the prime minister on whether he had in fact broken the rules himself at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

He asked: “I know that like everyone in the House the prime minister is an honourable member. On that basis, can he repeat his assurances that all rules were followed while the country was in tier 4 lockdown in December 2020,not just by him but his team as well but also his voice coach Leonie Mellinger?”

The question prompted a furious reaction from the prime minister who pointed out that the allegations made against him were while he was working while the scandal in Mr Johnson’s Downing Street involved parties.

He said: “In December 2020 I was in my office working on the expected Brexit deal. With my team we had to analyse the deal at speed, prepare and deliver a live statement at speed, on one of the most important issues for our country in recent years.”

He went on: “That’s what I was doing, what were they doing? Suitcases of booze in Downing Street, partying and fighting, vomiting up the wall, leaving the cleaner to remove red wine stains.

“That’s the difference. I was working, they were partying.”